Global Energy Resources International : Announcements and Notices - DECISION OF THE GEM LISTING (REVIEW) COMMITTEE AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING

GLOBAL TOKEN LIMITED

環球通証有限公司

(continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8192)

DECISION OF THE GEM LISTING (REVIEW) COMMITTEE

AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Global Token Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 9.17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the "GEM Listing Rules") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 22 March 2019, 29 March 2019 and 10 July 2019 (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that the review hearing of the Committee Ruling by the GEM Listing (Review) Committee took place on 8 October 2019. On 24 October 2019, the Company received a fax from the GEM Listing (Review) Committee that they had decided to uphold the Committee Ruling to suspend trading in the Company's shares under Rule 9.04 of the GEM Listing Rules and proceed with cancellation of the Company's listing under Rule 9.14 of the GEM Listing Rules.

According to the fax, the GEM Listing (Review) Committee arrived at its decision, after considering, amongst other matters, the following factors: