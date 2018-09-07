Global Energy Storage Market for Microgrids 2017-2021 | Key Insights and Forecasts | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global energy storage market for microgrids is expected to
accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 17% during the forecast period. The
increasing government support is one of the key factors triggering the
growth of the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Energy Storage Market for Microgrids 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth
analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.
It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global energy storage
market for microgrids into the following applications:
-
Remote
-
Community and utility
-
Institution and campus
-
Military
In 2016, the remote segment accounted for 35% of the global market and
is projected to decline to 33% by 2021, exhibiting almost 2% decrease in
market share.
Global energy storage market for microgrids: Emerging trend in the
market
The rising demand for microgrids in military applications is an emerging
trend in the energy storage market for microgrids space. The military
sector's interest in microgrids has been growing steadily as they look
upon grid-independent power systems a way to provide continuous power to
mission-critical loads and to supply power to military establishments in
remote locations. Reliance on diesel generators for operation in remote
locations is often found to be the weak link in the military operations.
Transporting fuel in hostile war regions is dangerous and can be costly.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
