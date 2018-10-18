Log in
Global Energy Storage Market for Satellites 2017-2021 | Battery Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

10/18/2018 | 07:32pm CEST

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global energy storage market for satellites is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The declining Li-ion battery prices is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005787/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global energy storage market for satellites is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Energy Storage Market for Satellites 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global energy storage market for satellites into the following energy storages:

  • Battery
  • Fuel cell

In 2016, the battery segment accounted for 90% of the global market. However, the market share of this segment is expected to decline to 85% by 2021, exhibiting almost 5% decrease in market share.

Global energy storage market for satellites: Top emerging trend

Advances in satellite communication is an emerging trend in the energy storage market for satellites space. In almost half a century, the satellite industry has seen tremendous growth, improvement, and innovation. The industry has now witnessed the advent of ground effective equipment such as antennas, advanced modems, and high throughput satellites (HTS), owing to intense competition between leading players and upsurge in demand for higher bandwidth at reduced costs. A new satellite launch or the release of new firmware or modem has something new to offer and is driven by the intent to gain an edge over competitors. However, in the cellular communication, the competitors share infrastructures such as base transceiver station (BTS) sites and towers.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Energy Storage Market for Satellites Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by energy storage (battery and fuel cell)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (EaglePicher Technologies, EnerSys, GS Yuasa Lithium Power, Mitsubishi Electric, and Saft)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
