Global Energy Ventures : GEV R&D Rebate Advance Overseas Finding Application Approved 21-Sep-18

ASX Announcement 21 September 2018

R&D REBATE ADVANCE OVERSEAS FINDING APPLICATION

APPROVED

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX: GEV), a developer of global integrated Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) projects, is pleased to advise that its Advance Overseas Finding Application to the Australian Department of Industry, Innovation and Science for its overseas R&D activities has been approved.

GEV has spent over A$2.6 million on research and development since the acquisition of the GEV CNG Optimum technology in December 2017. Significant R&D spend has been incurred in North America due to the location of the necessary technical facilities required to develop the technology.

GEV will now submit an application for a cash rebate of the R&D tax offset for 43.5% of the eligible R&D expenditure, including the overseas expenditure, that relates to the approved R&D activities.

