Global Energy Ventures : Technical specifications received from shipyards

ASX Announcement

3 April 2019

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS RECEIVED FROM SHIP YARDS TO

BUILD CNG 200 OPTIMUM SHIPS

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

•All three shortlisted ship yards submit comprehensive technical specifications to construct CNG Optimum vessel on time.

•All submissions align with the design principals of the CNG Optimum ship as approved by American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

•GEV to evaluate and clarify the technical specifications to update pricing and ship construction schedules.

•Milestone to complete all pre-construction activities and readiness to award shipbuilding contracts remains on track for June 2019.

•Project development activities continued in the March 2019 quarter.

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX: GEV, the Company), the leading developer of global integrated marine compressed natural gas (CNG) projects, is pleased to announce that all three selected ship yards have submitted comprehensive technical specifications within the company's nominated date of 31 March 2019. All three shortlisted ship yards have the technical capability to construct the vessels. GEV's shipping team, led by Director Jens Martin Jensen, will now complete an evaluation of each specification which will be followed by updated pricing and scheduling discussions.

Assisting the GEV team in this process is the company's ship broker Clarksons Platou (Clarkson's) (www.clarksons.com) and SeaQuest Marine Project Management Ltd (www.sqmarine.com) who are providing Consultancy Services to assist in finalising the technical specification and Plan Approval with the selected yard(s).

Non-ExecutiveDirector Jens Martin Jensen said "We are pleased with the three ship yards submissions and that the target date for delivery was achieved on time. Updated pricing and ship construction schedules will now be the focus in the June quarter.

Chairman & CEO Maurice Brand added "The technical specification provided from three credentialled ship yards, combined with the full American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) received in January 2019, is having a material positive impact on our CNG project development activities."