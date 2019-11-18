Log in
Global Engineering Services Market 2018-2022 | Proliferation of Advanced Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio

0
11/18/2019 | 02:01pm EST

The global engineering services market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005628/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global engineering services market 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Engineering services help in cost reduction and improve product value which increases its demand among end-users. A few of the most commonly used engineering services are in information technology, designing, simulation, analysis and consulting. These services applicable across different industries from automotive to energy and utilities. Thus, the increased deployment of engineering services due to its ability to reduce overhead cost will boost the global market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR23045

As per Technavio, the proliferation of advanced technologies, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Engineering Services Market: Proliferation of Advanced Technologies

Increased acceptance of innovations and technological advances such as predictive analytics and IIoT is expected to pave the way for the adoption of engineering services throughout industries and verticals. Moreover, the use of advanced technologies helps improve the overall business efficiency and productivity of enterprises. These factors will propel the growth of global engineering services market during the forecast period.

“The rising industrial automation and the increase in market consolidation are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Engineering Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global engineering services market by end-user (telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

The EMEA region will witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period of 2018-2022. This is due to the growing infrastructural development, high penetration of advanced technologies, and the growing economic activity in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
