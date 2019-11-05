Global Enteral Syringes Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with Amsino International Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global enteral syringes market and the market is poised to grow by USD 159.71 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 146-page research report with TOC on "Enteral Syringes Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Disposable syringes and Reusable syringes), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of critical care conditions. In addition, rising awareness about enteral feeding in critical care conditions is anticipated to further boost the growth of the enteral syringes market.

There is an increase in the demand for enteral feeding products due to increasing incidence of head injuries, multiple sclerosis, head and neck cancer, and preterm births. The increasing prevalence of psychiatric diseases and motor neuron diseases is also driving the adoption of enteral feeding products in healthcare units. Thus, the increasing prevalence of critical care conditions is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Enteral Syringes Market Companies:

Amsino International Inc.

Amsino International Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Sterile water and saline, AMSafe medication delivery systems, AMSure enteral feeding systems, AMSure respiratory therapy systems, AMSure surgical and nursing solutions, AMSure urological care, and Receptal waste fluid management systems.

Avanos Medical Inc.

Avanos Medical Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Chronic care and Pain management. The company offers products such as Oral/enteral syringes and Neo3.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and has business operations under various segments, namely B. Braun hospital care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun outpatient market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers Omnifix enteral syringes, which are compatible with male connectors.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following business segments: Renal care, Medication delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical nutrition, Advanced surgery, Acute therapies, and Other. The company offers ENFit enteral syringes, which are designed to prevent misconnection with other devices.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following business segments: Medical, Life sciences, and Interventional. The company offers ENFit female syringe, which enables safe and rapid oral medication administration.

Enteral Syringes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Disposable syringes

Reusable syringes

Enteral Syringes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

