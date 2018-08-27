Global Enterprise Networking Market Devices 2018-2022 - High Adoption of SaaS Applications by Enterprises Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Enterprise Networking Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enterprise Networking Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Enterprise Networking Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing adoption of HPC systems by enterprises. Firms require HPC systems to solve highly complex tasks, such as the simulation of air effects on a plane wing.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing investment in data centers. The massive growth in the amount of data being generated has compelled several companies to build data centers of their own or opt for rented data centers space.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the complex installation process and high cost of network infrastructure. The installation process in enterprise networking is complex and require high accuracy and high-performance equipment such as network security appliances, Ethernet switches, and routers.

Key Market Trends

White box switching

Increasing adoption of HPC systems by enterprises

High adoption of SaaS applications by enterprises

Evolution of RMM

Key vendors

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Dell Technologies

Nokia

Key Topics Covered:

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope Of The Report

03: Research Methodology

04: Market Landscape

05: Market Sizing

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Market Segmentation By Product

08: Customer Landscape

09: Regional Landscape

10: Decision Framework

11: Drivers And Challenges

12: Market Trends

13: Vendor Landscape

14: Vendor Analysis

15: Appendix

