Global Enterprise Performance Management Application Market 2019-2023 | 9% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global enterprise performance management application market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005209/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global enterprise performance management application market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Government bodies across the world are increasingly ratifying regulations regarding data collection, utilization, and storage. This is mainly to cater to the increasing volume, variety, and sensitive nature of data being generated and transferred across multiple industries. Enterprise performance management applications extract information pertaining to the regulations in a standardized format and store it in a central location, which can be used for all financial planning and reporting processes. Thus, compliance of regulations will increase the demand for enterprise performance management applications during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

As per Technavio, the use of RPA in enterprise performance management will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Enterprise performance management application Market: Use of RPA in Enterprise Performance Management

Automation has become the most trending topic across many industries, which has increased the adoption of RPA by many enterprises for automating their enterprise applications. RPA enables the automation of various business tasks, including data cleansing, data manipulation, triggering responses, and creating or updating metadata. Enterprises are increasingly implementing RPA to improve productivity and reduce costs incurred on manual and repetitive tasks. Hence, the use of RPA will be a key trend that will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the increasing use of RPA, the emergence of blockchain-based and AI-based enterprise performance management applications will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Enterprise performance management application Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global enterprise performance management application market by end-user (BFSI, telecom and IT, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and other end-users) and geographical regions (MEA, South America, APAC, North America, and Europe).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to several factors such as the growing requirement for regulatory compliance and the rise in popularity of cloud-based enterprise performance management applications in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005209/en/