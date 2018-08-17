Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market 2014-2025 - Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems, Education & Research Robots, Robotic Companion Pets & Commercial & Art Robots

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 09:12am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aggregated revenue of global entertainment and leisure robots market is expected to reach $34.3 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in both household and commercial applications across the globe.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure
  • Growth Drivers
  • Restraints and Challenges
  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
  • Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global entertainment and leisure robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, application, end-user and region.

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

On basis of application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment:

  • Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems
  • Education & Research Robots
  • Robotic Companion Pets
  • Commercial & Art Robots

On basis of end-user, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment:

  • Household Sector (further segmented into Children, Elderly People, and Guests/Clients)
  • Commercial Sector (further split into Live Performances, Amusement Parks, Museums, and Other Entertainment Venues)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

  • APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)
  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
  • North America (U.S. and Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
  • RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by application and end-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global entertainment and leisure robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component
3.1 Market Overview by Component
3.2 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robot Hardware Market 2014-2025
3.3 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robot Software Market 2014-2025
3.4 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robot Services Market 2014-2025

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
4.1 Market Overview by Application
4.2 Global Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems Market 2014-2025
4.3 Global Education & Research Robots Market 2014-2025
4.4 Global Robotic Companion Pets Market 2014-2025
4.5 Global Commercial & Art Robots Market 2014-2025

5 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user
5.1 Market Overview by End-user
5.2 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Household Sector 2014-2025
5.2.1 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Children 2014-2025
5.2.2 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Elderly People 2014-2025
5.2.3 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Guests/Clients 2014-2025
5.3 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Commercial Sector 2014-2025
5.3.1 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Live Performances 2014-2025
5.3.2 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Amusement Parks 2014-2025
5.3.3 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Museums 2014-2025
5.3.4 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Other Entertainment Venues 2014-2025

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview of Key Vendors
7.2 Company Profiles

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Companies Mentioned

  • Blue Frog Robotics SAS
  • Hasbro, Inc.
  • Lego System A/S
  • Mattel, Inc.
  • Modular Robotics Incorporated
  • RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.
  • Softbank Robotics
  • Sony Corporation
  • Sphero, Inc.
  • Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
  • WowWee Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wgtr6w/global?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Media and Entertainment, Entertainment, Robotics

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:29aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Named a "2018 Best Place to Work"; For the ninth time, Ameriprise Financial receives award presented by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal
AQ
04:29aARTIFICIAL TEARS MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2024 : Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - Preference for Preservative-Free Artificial Tears on Rise - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:28aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Ed Scott Library Artist of The Month
AQ
04:28aHELIOSPECTRA PUBL : King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Chooses Heliospectra for New Speed Breeding Program
PR
04:28aGLOBAL BAKED FOODS & CEREALS INTELLIGENCE DATABASE 2018 : Market Data, Volume and Value Analytics with Growth Trends 2010-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:27aNRTH ST TELE'A' : Bigger gas station, store planned
AQ
04:27aCAPSTONE TURBINE : Receives Order From Multiple Wastewater Treatment Plants For On-Site Renewable Energy Solution In Italy
AQ
04:26aAMERICA CAR MART : `s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.53 on Revenues of $164 Million
AQ
04:26aCALA BANC : California BanCorp Completes Private Offering of Common Stock
AQ
04:26aADEPT TELECOM : Posting of report and accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3TESLA : WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES TESLA OF SPYING ON EMPLOYEES AT GIGAFACTORY: attorney
4AP MOLLER-MAERSK : AP MOLLER MAERSK : Denmark's Maersk to spin off drilling, hand Total shares to investors
5INTEL CORPORATION : As Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.