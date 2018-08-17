Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Region 2014-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The aggregated revenue of global entertainment and leisure robots market
is expected to reach $34.3 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing
adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in both
household and commercial applications across the globe.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and
secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry
professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical
market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts
from 2018 till 2025.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
5 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
7 Competitive Landscape
8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
Companies Mentioned
-
Blue Frog Robotics SAS
-
Hasbro, Inc.
-
Lego System A/S
-
Mattel, Inc.
-
Modular Robotics Incorporated
-
RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.
-
Softbank Robotics
-
Sony Corporation
-
Sphero, Inc.
-
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
-
WowWee Group Limited
