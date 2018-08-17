Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Region 2014-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aggregated revenue of global entertainment and leisure robots market is expected to reach $34.3 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in both household and commercial applications across the globe.

"Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide entertainment and leisure robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

Companies Mentioned

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro, Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel, Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

