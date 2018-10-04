Global Entrepreneurs Converge at Unreasonable Impact World Forum for Ground-Breaking Approach to the World’s Biggest Issues

The second-annual Unreasonable Impact World Forum launches in London this week, introducing some of the most influential companies solving some of the most pressing challenges of our time, all while creating the jobs of tomorrow.

The Unreasonable Impact World Forum is the culmination of a year of transformative support for some of the world’s most exciting ventures through Unreasonable Impact, the innovative multi-year partnership between Barclays and Unreasonable Group. To date, the 71 ventures have raised over $1.3bn in funding, generated over $1.1bn in revenue and support almost 20,000 jobs.

Now, to culminate the second year, the fast-paced, thought-provoking and inspiring Unreasonable Impact World Forum is set to bring together the entrepreneurs creating the companies that represent the future titans of industry across the four key themes of the futures of energy; food, water and agriculture; sustainable living; and supply chain.

Ventures benefitting from the programme include Plant Prefab, which has just completed a $6.7 million Series A funding round with backers including Obvious Ventures and the Amazon Alexa Fund; Lanza Tech, which recently partnered with Virgin Atlantic to use new sustainable aviation fuel in a transatlantic commercial flight for the first time this October; and BreezoMeter, which last month closed series B funding totalling $7.75 Million USD, led by Goldacre and Entrée Capital.

Daniel Epstein, founder and CEO of Unreasonable Group, explains, “Since launching Unreasonable Impact, we have supported some of the world’s most exciting and impactful ventures to grow faster and create nearly 7,000 new jobs. This year’s Unreasonable Impact World Forum marks another significant milestone in our progress, and offers a fantastic opportunity to fully experience the impact that these ventures have already delivered through implementing ground-breaking, rapidly scaling solutions to what the world thought was previously impossible.”

The week-long Unreasonable Impact World Forum reaches its peak on Thursday 4th October at the Royal Institute of Great Britain, where investors and corporate leaders from innovation, supply chain and sustainability and the 25+ entrepreneurs involved in Unreasonable Impact will gather to look at the success and barriers within impact investing and scaling up impact-driven ventures. Each entrepreneur has only three minutes to pitch their business to an audience of over 400 strategic guests, explaining why they are the future of their sector to gain support and help their businesses grow.

Alisdair Gayne, Head of UK Investment Banking, says, “Unreasonable Impact is an important strategic part of Barclays’ core business. We believe entrepreneurial solutions are best primed for scale when supported by a major corporation that can accelerate their growth. By supporting these entrepreneurs targeting the world’s greatest challenges with our resources and mentorship, we can help to facilitate job creation in sectors that will lead future global economies and will benefit society as a whole.”

For more information, visit http://www.unreasonableimpact.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005044/en/