Global Environmental Testing Market 2018-2022 | Implementation of Environmental Pollution Programs to Boost Demand | Technavio

09/14/2018 | 09:24pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the global environmental testing market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005537/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global environmental testing market for ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global environmental testing market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increased adoption of environmental sensors is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global environmental testing market 2018-2022. Vendors are offering a range of services for testing water, air, and soil elements. The need to attain accurate readings has led to the demand for sophisticated functionalities in electronic devices and technological advances in sensors.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global environmental testing market is the implementation of environmental pollution programs:

Global environmental testing market: Implementation of environmental pollution programs

Regional governments globally are introducing stringent regulations to tackle the negative environmental effects of emission. Government and commercial organizations are working in collaboration to develop the regulations that can benefit the environment. Some of the regulations include the Water Framework Directive by the European Environment Agency (EEA) and the CWA by the EPA.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, “In December 2016, the National Emissions Ceilings Directive was introduced by the EEA. It aimed at emission reduction in the EU and member states for five air pollutants. Environmental testing helps in the measurement of furnace temperature, measurement of the flue gas in air, calibration of measuring systems, and the determination of odor in emissions.”

Global environmental testing market: Segmentation analysis

The global environmental testing market research report provides market segmentation by the application (air testing, water testing, and soil testing), by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, dialysis centers, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the air testing segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 38% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 40% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


