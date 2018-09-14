Global Environmental Testing Market 2018-2022 | Implementation of Environmental Pollution Programs to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global environmental testing market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increased adoption of environmental sensors is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global environmental testing market 2018-2022. Vendors are offering a range of services for testing water, air, and soil elements. The need to attain accurate readings has led to the demand for sophisticated functionalities in electronic devices and technological advances in sensors.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global environmental testing market is the implementation of environmental pollution programs:

Global environmental testing market: Implementation of environmental pollution programs

Regional governments globally are introducing stringent regulations to tackle the negative environmental effects of emission. Government and commercial organizations are working in collaboration to develop the regulations that can benefit the environment. Some of the regulations include the Water Framework Directive by the European Environment Agency (EEA) and the CWA by the EPA.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, “In December 2016, the National Emissions Ceilings Directive was introduced by the EEA. It aimed at emission reduction in the EU and member states for five air pollutants. Environmental testing helps in the measurement of furnace temperature, measurement of the flue gas in air, calibration of measuring systems, and the determination of odor in emissions.”

Global environmental testing market: Segmentation analysis

The global environmental testing market research report provides market segmentation by the application (air testing, water testing, and soil testing), by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, dialysis centers, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the air testing segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 38% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 40% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

