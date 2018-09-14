Global Environmental Testing Market 2018-2022 | Implementation of Environmental Pollution Programs to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global environmental testing market to grow at a
CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
The increased adoption of environmental sensors is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
environmental testing market 2018-2022. Vendors are offering a
range of services for testing water, air, and soil elements. The need to
attain accurate readings has led to the demand for sophisticated
functionalities in electronic devices and technological advances in
sensors.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global environmental testing market is the
implementation of environmental pollution programs:
Global environmental testing market:
Implementation of environmental pollution programs
Regional governments globally are introducing stringent regulations to
tackle the negative environmental effects of emission. Government and
commercial organizations are working in collaboration to develop the
regulations that can benefit the environment. Some of the regulations
include the Water Framework Directive by the European Environment Agency
(EEA) and the CWA by the EPA.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science
research tools, “In December 2016, the National Emissions Ceilings
Directive was introduced by the EEA. It aimed at emission reduction in
the EU and member states for five air pollutants. Environmental testing
helps in the measurement of furnace temperature, measurement of the flue
gas in air, calibration of measuring systems, and the determination of
odor in emissions.”
Global environmental testing market:
Segmentation analysis
The global environmental testing market research report provides market
segmentation by the application (air testing, water testing, and soil
testing), by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, dialysis centers,
and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides
an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Of the two major applications, the air testing segment held the largest
market share in 2017, contributing to over 38% of the market. This
application segment will dominate the global market throughout the
forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 40% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively.
Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to
witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast
period.
