Global Epilepsy Drugs Market 2018-2022| Rise in Epilepsy Incidence to Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global epilepsy drugs market to grow at a CAGR of
over 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report.
The increase in epilepsy management costs is one of the major trends
being witnessed in the global
epilepsy drugs market 2018-2022. Direct costs associated with
epilepsy are costs of hospitalization, outpatient treatment,
anticonvulsants, diagnostic workup, rehabilitation, ancillary treatment,
transportation, special equipment, nursing care, and parents’
co-payments. Indirect costs include the reduction of working hours,
quitting work, and days off due to seizures. Epilepsy treatment is
associated with high directs costs due to frequent inpatient admissions
and high indirect costs due to productivity losses.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global epilepsy drugs market is the rise in epilepsy
incidence:
Global epilepsy drugs market: Rise in epilepsy
incidence
The high variation in the prevalence and incidence of epilepsy
globally can be attributed to the factors such as the difference in
access to healthcare, regional environment exposures such as
neurocysticercosis, and socioeconomic status in different countries.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on the central
nervous system, “The incidence rate of epilepsy changes with both age
and sex. Many studies in the epileptic population have shown a general
trend towards an increase in prevalence in adolescence and early
adulthood. Due to the high incidence of epilepsy, several programs have
been initiated globally to develop effective and safe drugs for the
treatment of seizures in epileptic patients.”
Global epilepsy drugs market: Segmentation
analysis
The global epilepsy drugs market research report provides market
segmentation by drug activity spectrum (narrow spectrum drugs and
broad-spectrum drugs) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 63% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The
region dominates the market owing to the increase in epilepsy treatment
due to the high incidence and prevalence of the disorder and advanced
treatment options.
