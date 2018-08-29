Global Epoxy Sealer Market by Substrate, End-user and Geography - Forecast to 2023: A $15.48 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Epoxy
Sealer Market By Substrate (Concrete, Metal, Wood), By End-user
(Industrial construction, Non-industrial Construction, Transportation,
Furniture and Sports Equipment) and By Geography - Global Driver,
Restraints, Trends, and Forecast to 2023" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global epoxy sealer market is expected to
grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023 to reach a
value of $15.48 billion by 2023.
Relying on the consumption of the concrete surface, the construction
segment is expected to maintain global dominance while high demand is
expected to come from wooden applications. Asia Pacific is expected to
increase its share in the global epoxy sealer market with high demand
coming from developing countries of China, India, Indonesia, and the
Philippines among others.
The supply market for epoxy sealer is expected to remain competitive.
The international players are looking for ways to be closer to the
developing markets and are investing in the regions or focusing on
cementing ties with the regional stakeholders. Few of the prominent
players in the global epoxy sealer market are Evonik, Axalta Coating
System Inc., Arkema, and Sherwin-Williams.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increasing Purchasing Power Boosting Affordability
-
Technological Advancements are Creating New Opportunities
Restraints
-
Lack of Awareness About Benefit of the Sealers
-
High Initial Cost Limits the Market Potential
Opportunities
-
Regulatory Changes are Driving the Industry Growth
-
Large Potential Markets in the Global Construction, Automotive and
Wood Sectors
Companies Featured
-
ACS Group
-
VINCI Corporation
-
CEMEX
-
PCL Construction
-
Skanska
-
Evonik Industries AG
-
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
-
Sika AG
-
Arkema
-
Sherwin-William Inc.
-
Toyota
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Positioning
3 Market Outlook
4 Market Characteristics
5 Substrate: Market Size & Analysis
6 End-user: Market Size & Analysis
7 Regions: Market Size and Analysis
8 Companies to Watch For
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fjl37l/global_epoxy?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005257/en/