Global Espresso Coffee Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With JAB Holding Company & LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA. | Technavio

The market is driven by the launch of new espresso coffee products. Also, the growing popularity of espresso-based cocktails is anticipated to further boost the growth of the espresso coffee market.

The increasing number of new product launches by vendors will drive the espresso coffee market growth during the forecast period. Successful new product launches help increase the revenue flow for vendors. For instance, in January 2018, Starbucks Coffee launched Starbucks Blonde Espresso in the US market. The company also claims that the new product has a mild and smooth taste as compared to other espressos. The product was the first new espresso launched by the company in the last 43 years.

Major Five Espresso Coffee Companies:

JAB Holding Company

JAB Holding Company offers espresso coffee under the brand Peet’s Coffee. Peet’s Coffee launched four new espresso blend capsules, which are compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine machines. The new range includes Ricchezza, Crema Scura, Ristretto, and Nerissimo.

LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA.

LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA. offers various coffee products such as coffee blends, instant coffee, coffee beans, and coffee pods. The company also offers coffee machines under various brands such as Jolie Plus, Minu, Magia, Magia Plus, and Tiny. The company’s espresso coffee product line includes Caffe Espresso and Espresso Decaffeinato.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group is engaged in the production of coffee and coffee machines. The company offers coffee products under various brands such as Boncafe, Brodies, and Caswell’s. The company offers espresso coffee under the brand name Segafredo.

Nestlé

Nestlé has business operations under various segments, which include AMS, EMENA, AOA, Nestle Waters, and other businesses. The company offers espresso coffee under the brand name NESCAFE.

Starbucks Coffee Company

Starbucks Coffee Company is one of the most popular brands in the world, with business operations under various segments, which include Americas, China/Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and Channel development. The company offers espresso coffee under the brand name Starbucks.

Espresso Coffee End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Homes and offices

Coffee shops others

Espresso Coffee Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

