Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2018-2022| 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio

The global Ethernet test equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of
over 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for
high-speed Ethernet. Ethernet was originally used for LAN, as a result,
it was made to usually handle the smaller bandwidth. However, with the
rise in adoption of Ethernet in different applications, the demand for
larger bandwidth and test equipment that can handle high-speed Ethernet
networks has increased.
This market research report on the global
Ethernet test equipment market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of new-generation
Power over Ethernet IEEE802.3bt as one of the key emerging trends in the
global Ethernet test equipment market:
Global Ethernet test equipment market:
Emergence of new-generation Power over Ethernet IEEE802.3bt
PoE is a technology that enables a system to safely transmit electrical
power along with data to remote devices. PoE is designed so that
Ethernet data and power signals do not interfere with each other.
Transmitting power and data through a single network connection cuts
installation cost, which eliminates the need to run a separate
Alternating Current (AC) power source.
“PoE offers significant benefits in terms of ease of installation and
reduces capital and operational costs. The original PoE standards
devised were limited to devices requiring less than 12.95 watts of
power. Over time, PoE standards have undergone updates to increase PoE
applications beyond 12.95 watts,” says a senior analyst at Technavio
for research on test and measurement.
Global Ethernet test equipment market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global Ethernet test equipment
market by product (10 Gbe, 1 Gbe, and 40 Gbe & above) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The 10 Gbe segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for
nearly 56% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate
the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 39%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however,
there will be a decrease in its market share.
