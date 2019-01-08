The global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market research
report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of approximately 8% during the
period 2019-2023.
A key driver for the global ethylene propylene diene monomer market is
the increasing demand for synthetic rubber. Synthetic rubber has several
advantages over natural rubber. They include durability, high abrasion
resistance, enhanced heat resistance, and ease of production.
Furthermore, the price of natural rubber is highly volatile, which is
one of the major factors that has resulted in consumers shifting to
synthetic rubber.
As per Technavio, the adoption of green roofing in the building and
construction industry will have a positive impact on the market and
contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
ethylene propylene diene monomer market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global ethylene propylene diene monomer market:
Adoption of green roofing in building and construction industry
Green roofs or eco-roofs are a major trend in the building and
construction industry, particularly in developed countries such as the
UK, the US, Canada, and Scotland. Green roofs are partially or
completely covered with vegetation. The vegetation is planted over a
waterproofing membrane. EPDM rubber is used as a waterproof membrane
owing to its waterproofing properties and resilience.
“There is an increase in green roofing because of the growing
awareness about the environmental benefits it provides. Green roofing
offers thermal reduction and energy conservation, water management,
ecological benefits, and carbon sequestration. For instance, in the UK,
during 2015-2017, the green roofing market has been witnessing over 17%
each year,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global ethylene propylene diene monomer market:
Segmentation analysis
This ethylene propylene diene monomer market analysis report segments
the market by end-user (automotive, molded goods, building and
construction, lubricant additives, plastic modification, and other
end-users) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The automotive segment held the largest ethylene propylene diene monomer
market share in 2018, accounting for over 41% of the market. This
end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout
the forecast period.
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the
Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the
market throughout the period 2019-2023.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
