Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market 2019-2023 | Emergence of Regenerative Therapies to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 04:36am EDT

The global Ewing’s sarcoma treatment market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005355/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global Ewing’s sarcoma treatment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global Ewing’s sarcoma treatment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The high cost of therapeutics for the treatment of various indications is a major challenge for the patients, as therapeutics accounts for a large share of the cost structure. This has prompted governments of various countries and pharmaceutical companies to introduce several financial assistance programs and reimbursement schemes and subsequently reduce the cost burden on patients. Thus, the availability of financial assistance programs increases patients’ adherence to drug treatment, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32087

As per Technavio, the emergence of regenerative therapies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Ewing’s Sarcoma Treatment Market: Emergence of Regenerative Therapies

The market has been witnessing significant advances in terms of the treatment of Ewing’s sarcoma, including the emergence of regenerative therapies, which are one of the most advanced and researched treatment methods. There are several pharmaceutical companies developing and studying gene therapy to treat metastatic Ewing’s sarcoma and recurrent Ewing’s tumors in patients. For instance, Gradalis is conducting a Phase I clinical trial to evaluate pbi-shRNA EWS/FLI1 Type 1 LPX, an anti-stathmin gene therapy. Thus, the emergence of regenerative therapies will drive the growth of Ewing’s sarcoma treatment market.

“Apart from the emergence of regenerative therapies, other factors such as the advent of CRISPR-Cas9 technology, and the strong pipeline will have a significant impact on the growth of the Ewing’s sarcoma treatment market during the forecast period,says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Ewing’s Sarcoma Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global Ewing’s sarcoma treatment market by type (combination therapy and monotherapy) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market, driven by the high prevalence of the Ewing’s sarcoma and the easy availability of therapies in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:13aXIAOMI : Notification Letter and Change Request Form for Registered Shareholders
PU
05:13aPOSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholder
PU
05:13aSHANDONG WEIGAO MEDICAL POLYMER : Reply slip for first extraordinary general meeting
PU
05:13aFUNTASTIC : Preliminary Final Report
PU
05:13aCHINA PARENTING NETWORK : Supplemental announcement
PU
05:13aSHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL : Connected transaction - formation of joint venture company in shanghai
PU
05:13aTITLE : Discover a vibrant new fresh food destination at Roselands
PU
05:11aABN Amro faces money laundering investigation, shares tumble
RE
05:10aLLOYD FONDS : with positive half-year results of EUR 0.9 m
EQ
05:09aOASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. slaps new sanctions on Chinese entities over Iran oil
2Dutch ABN Amro faces money laundering investigation, shares tumble
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Update on proposed demerger of Covent Garden

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group