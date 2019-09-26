Global Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market 2019-2023 | Emergence of Regenerative Therapies to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global Ewing’s sarcoma treatment market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The high cost of therapeutics for the treatment of various indications is a major challenge for the patients, as therapeutics accounts for a large share of the cost structure. This has prompted governments of various countries and pharmaceutical companies to introduce several financial assistance programs and reimbursement schemes and subsequently reduce the cost burden on patients. Thus, the availability of financial assistance programs increases patients’ adherence to drug treatment, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of regenerative therapies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Ewing’s Sarcoma Treatment Market: Emergence of Regenerative Therapies

The market has been witnessing significant advances in terms of the treatment of Ewing’s sarcoma, including the emergence of regenerative therapies, which are one of the most advanced and researched treatment methods. There are several pharmaceutical companies developing and studying gene therapy to treat metastatic Ewing’s sarcoma and recurrent Ewing’s tumors in patients. For instance, Gradalis is conducting a Phase I clinical trial to evaluate pbi-shRNA EWS/FLI1 Type 1 LPX, an anti-stathmin gene therapy. Thus, the emergence of regenerative therapies will drive the growth of Ewing’s sarcoma treatment market.

“Apart from the emergence of regenerative therapies, other factors such as the advent of CRISPR-Cas9 technology, and the strong pipeline will have a significant impact on the growth of the Ewing’s sarcoma treatment market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Ewing’s Sarcoma Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global Ewing’s sarcoma treatment market by type (combination therapy and monotherapy) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market, driven by the high prevalence of the Ewing’s sarcoma and the easy availability of therapies in the region.

