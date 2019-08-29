Log in
Global Expanded Polystyrene Market for Packaging 2019-2023| High Rate of Recycling of Expanded Polystyrene to Boost Growth| Technavio

08/29/2019 | 10:31am EDT

The global expanded polystyrene market size for packaging is poised to reach USD 1.57 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005430/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global expanded polystyrene market for packaging 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 158-page research report with TOC on " Expanded Polystyrene Market for Packaging Analysis Report by application (electronic appliances, food and beverages, healthcare, and other applications) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 - 2023". Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the high rate of recycling of expanded polystyrene. In addition, the environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene are anticipated to further boost the expanded polystyrene market for packaging during the forecast period.

Expanded polystyrene is non-biodegradable. However, its ease of recycling and composition, which includes a large amount of air and a limited amount of plastic, make it environment friendly. The use of expanded polystyrene to package products is more sustainable than the use of plastic, wood, and cardboard. Hence, consumers prefer expanded polystyrene.

Furthermore, environmental awareness and sustainability are key areas of concern for most consumers, which is forcing brand owners to adopt expanded polystyrene for sustainable packaging. Also, with growing concerns about the usage of plastic, governments of several countries are focusing on eliminating plastic packaging. The government of the UK has also announced its plan to eliminate the use of all avoidable plastic, including food packaging. Hence, the recyclability of expanded polystyrene is economically viable, as it can be recycled in either open-loop or closed-loop processes. After recycling, it can be used again in the same processes. Thus, the high recyclability of expanded polystyrene is one of the main factors that will boost the growth of the expanded polystyrene market for packaging.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • Alpek SAB de CV
  • BASF SE
  • Kaneka Corp.
  • NOVA Chemicals Corp.
  • SABIC
  • Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH
  • Synthos SA
  • The JACKON GROUP
  • TOTAL SA
  • Versalis Spa

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Expanded Polystyrene Market for Packaging can be broadly categorized into the following applications:

  • Electronic appliances
  • Food and beverages
  • Healthcare
  • Other applications

Key Regions for the Expanded Polystyrene Market for Packaging:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

     

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

     

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Market are:

Nanosilica Market – Global Nanosilica Market by type (P-type, S-type, and type III), application (rubber, coatings, concrete, agriculture, plastic, healthcare, and other applications), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Electronic Adhesives Market– Global Electronic Adhesives Market by material (silicone adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, acrylic adhesives, epoxy adhesives, and others), product (electrically conductive adhesives, thermally conductive adhesives, UV curing adhesives, and others), application (surface mounting, conformal coatings, wire tacking, and potting and encapsulation), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
