Global Experts to Convene in Huntington Beach, California on January 18-19th for the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit

The 7th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit will convene in Huntington Beach, California on January 18-19, 2019. The Summit is hosted by the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) and co-convened by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and the European Society of Anaesthesiology (ESA). Patient safety experts from around the world will come together with patient advocates, government leaders, hospital CEOs and technology leaders to present solutions to eliminating preventable patient deaths in hospitals. Presenters include:

President Bill Clinton, 42 nd President of the United States

President of the United States Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement

Dr. Peter J. Pronovost, Founder of the Johns Hopkins Medicine Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety & Quality

Dr. Daniel J. Cole, Past president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Dr. Kai Zachawoski, Incoming President of the European Society of Anaesthesiology

Dr. Steven J. Scheinman, President & Dean of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

Tamra E. Minnier, RN, MSN, FACHE, Chief Quality Officer, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Executive Director, Beckwith Institute

Helen Macfie, PHARM.D., FABC, Chief Transformation Officer, MemorialCare Health System

Aidan Fowler, MBBS, FRCS, National Director of Patient Safety in England and Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health and Social Care

“For seven years, we have worked with some of the best patient safety experts around the world to create easy to implement solutions to address the top medical errors that are causing the majority of preventable harm and death in our hospitals. We have 35 regional network chairs in 17 countries and 46 committed partners including the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the European Society of Anaesthesiology. Thousands of hospitals have made a commitment to zero and over 80 technology companies have signed a pledge to share their data so that predictive algorithms and decision support systems can flourish and help clinicians save patients’ lives,” stated Joe Kiani, Founder and Chairman of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. “I look forward to the discussions about what needs to be done in 2019 to speed up implementation of our APSS in every hospital. I am deeply grateful that President Clinton is back with us for the 7th year in a row to share his wisdom and help us reach our mission of zero preventable deaths in our hospitals.”

The Summit focuses on the leading causes of preventable patient deaths in hospitals and innovative programs and best practices that can saves lives. Among the keynote speakers, Dr. Steven J. Scheinman will introduce a new patient safety curriculum for all healthcare professions that will go beyond care of individual patients to address systems of care. The curriculum will be added to the Patient Safety Movement’s growing list of Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) to overcome the leading patient safety challenges facing hospitals today.

In addition, the Summit will feature panels of noted patient safety experts to discuss emerging trends. Panels include:

Hospital Leadership Panel: Transparency from the Legal Perspective

Leading Causes of Preventable In-Hospital Deaths Panel

Healthcare Technology Leadership Panel

Pushing Transparency and Aligned Incentives through Policymakers Panel

Delirium Panel

For more information, please visit the Patient Safety Movement Foundation website. Members of the media may request a press pass or a digital media kit that will be updated throughout the Summit by emailing irene@prfordolphins.com

About The Patient Safety Movement Foundation

More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 4.8 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is a global non-profit which creates free tools for patients and hospitals. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to ZERO. Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit. The Summit brings together some of the world’s best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward ZERO preventable deaths. Visit patientsafetymovement.org.

