Global Experts to Convene in Huntington Beach, California on January 18-19th for the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit

The 7th Annual World
Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit will convene in
Huntington Beach, California on January 18-19, 2019. The Summit is
hosted by the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) and co-convened
by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and the European
Society of Anaesthesiology (ESA). Patient safety experts from around the
world will come together with patient advocates, government leaders,
hospital CEOs and technology leaders to present solutions to eliminating
preventable patient deaths in hospitals. Presenters include:
-
President Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the United States
-
Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement
-
Dr. Peter J. Pronovost, Founder of the Johns Hopkins Medicine
Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety & Quality
-
Dr. Daniel J. Cole, Past president of the American Society of
Anesthesiologists
-
Dr. Kai Zachawoski, Incoming President of the European Society of
Anaesthesiology
-
Dr. Steven J. Scheinman, President & Dean of Geisinger Commonwealth
School of Medicine
-
Tamra E. Minnier, RN, MSN, FACHE, Chief Quality Officer, University of
Pittsburgh Medical Center, Executive Director, Beckwith Institute
-
Helen Macfie, PHARM.D., FABC, Chief Transformation Officer,
MemorialCare Health System
-
Aidan Fowler, MBBS, FRCS, National Director of Patient Safety in
England and Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health
and Social Care
“For seven years, we have worked with some of the best patient safety
experts around the world to create easy to implement solutions to
address the top medical errors that are causing the majority of
preventable harm and death in our hospitals. We have 35 regional network
chairs in 17 countries and 46 committed partners including the American
Society of Anesthesiologists and the European Society of
Anaesthesiology. Thousands of hospitals have made a commitment to zero
and over 80 technology companies have signed a pledge to share their
data so that predictive algorithms and decision support systems can
flourish and help clinicians save patients’ lives,” stated Joe Kiani,
Founder and Chairman of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. “I
look forward to the discussions about what needs to be done in 2019 to
speed up implementation of our APSS in every hospital. I am deeply
grateful that President Clinton is back with us for the 7th
year in a row to share his wisdom and help us reach our mission of zero
preventable deaths in our hospitals.”
The Summit focuses on the leading causes of preventable patient deaths
in hospitals and innovative programs and best practices that can saves
lives. Among the keynote speakers, Dr. Steven J. Scheinman will
introduce a new patient safety curriculum for all healthcare professions
that will go beyond care of individual patients to address systems of
care. The curriculum will be added to the Patient Safety Movement’s
growing list of Actionable
Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) to overcome the leading patient
safety challenges facing hospitals today.
In addition, the Summit will feature panels of noted patient safety
experts to discuss emerging trends. Panels include:
-
Hospital Leadership Panel: Transparency from the Legal Perspective
-
Leading Causes of Preventable In-Hospital Deaths Panel
-
Healthcare Technology Leadership Panel
-
Pushing Transparency and Aligned Incentives through Policymakers Panel
-
Delirium Panel
For more information, please visit the Patient
Safety Movement Foundation website. Members of the media may request
a press pass or a digital media kit that will be updated throughout the
Summit by emailing irene@prfordolphins.com
About The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 4.8
million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient
Safety Movement Foundation is a global non-profit which creates free
tools for patients and hospitals. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics,
Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of
preventable deaths to ZERO. Improving patient safety will require a
collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients,
healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government,
employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable
solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World
Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit. The Summit brings together
some of the world’s best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new
ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact
solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient
Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the
data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make
commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the
Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward ZERO preventable
deaths. Visit patientsafetymovement.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005394/en/