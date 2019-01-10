Global Explosion-proof Electric Motors and Actuators Market 2019-2023 | Development of Smart Actuators to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global explosion-proof electric motors and
actuators market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the
forecast period, according to their latest market research report.
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global explosion-proof electric motors and actuators market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Development of smart actuators is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
explosion-proof electric motors and actuators market 2019-2023.
Actuators are crucial parts of valves, because actuators regulate the
valves to control the mass and energy flow. For the past three decades,
the basic design of an actuator has remained the same. However,
explosion-proof actuators have been upgraded with the help of
technological modifications, to endure the hostile working applications
in industries
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global explosion-proof electric motors and actuators
market is the increasing demand for servo and brushless explosion-proof
motors:
Global explosion-proof electric motors and
actuators market: Increasing demand for servo and brushless
explosion-proof motors
Servo and brushless type of explosion-proof motors are used in a wide
range of applications in process and discrete industries such as
robotics conveyers compressors and material handling equipment. However,
the high demand for explosion-proof servo and brushless motors can be
attributed to the increasing application areas of precision motors
across harsh environmental conditions in oil and gas, power, chemical
and petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries. The normal servo and
brushless motors are under severe threat of explosion while being
operated under harsh industrial environments.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering
tools, “The need for integrated servo and brushless explosion-proof
motors has increased owing to the growing robotic and automation
technologies in industries. Majority of these robotics and automation
activities are carried out in potentially explosive atmospheres. In such
environments, flammable substances such as vapor dust fluids cleaning
agents and gases can affect the working of motors.”
Global explosion-proof electric motors and
actuators market: Segmentation analysis
The global explosion-proof electric motors and actuators market research
report provides market segmentation by product (electric motors and
actuators), by end-user (oil and gas, C&P, M&M, and power), and by
region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis
of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The electric motors segment held the largest market share in 2018,
accounting for over 69% of the market. This product segment is expected
to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2018, and the region is expected to dominate the
market through 2023, however there will be a decrease in its market
share.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
