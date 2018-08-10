Global Eye Tracking (Eye Attached, Optical, Electrooculography) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Eye
Tracking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Eye
Attached, Optical, Electrooculography), By Component, By Location, By
Application (Healthcare, Retail, Research, Automotive), And Segment
Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global eye tracking market size is expected to reach USD 1.75
billion by 2025, registering a 26.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
Vision capturing systems are used to determine duration and exact
location of a user's visual attention.
These systems include recording pupil movement, determining fixation
point and duration, processing data and images, and filtering relevant
data using software algorithms. The filtered data can be analyzed and
used for various applications in automotive, consumer electronics,
healthcare, and retail industries.
Eye movement detection is one of the most important features being
integrated into VR headsets. In July 2016, Fove, Inc. launched its
eye-tracking VR headset capable of directly integrating eye-tracking
sensors into the headset in order to monitor a user's gaze. In future,
vision tracing is anticipated to enable foveated rendering, a technology
that devotes most of the computer's graphics to what the user is viewing
while keeping other content at low quality.
Vision tracking technology finds application in the healthcare and
biomedical sectors. For instance, vision capturing sensors aid in
detecting head trauma. However, in recent years, sight tracing is
increasingly being used in automotive and consumer electronics
applications as well.
The key players in the eye tracking market include Tobii AB, Seeing
Machines, and SR Research Ltd.
