Global Eye Tracking (Eye Attached, Optical, Electrooculography) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Eye Tracking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Eye Attached, Optical, Electrooculography), By Component, By Location, By Application (Healthcare, Retail, Research, Automotive), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eye tracking market size is expected to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2025, registering a 26.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Vision capturing systems are used to determine duration and exact location of a user's visual attention.

These systems include recording pupil movement, determining fixation point and duration, processing data and images, and filtering relevant data using software algorithms. The filtered data can be analyzed and used for various applications in automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and retail industries.

Eye movement detection is one of the most important features being integrated into VR headsets. In July 2016, Fove, Inc. launched its eye-tracking VR headset capable of directly integrating eye-tracking sensors into the headset in order to monitor a user's gaze. In future, vision tracing is anticipated to enable foveated rendering, a technology that devotes most of the computer's graphics to what the user is viewing while keeping other content at low quality.

Vision tracking technology finds application in the healthcare and biomedical sectors. For instance, vision capturing sensors aid in detecting head trauma. However, in recent years, sight tracing is increasingly being used in automotive and consumer electronics applications as well.

The key players in the eye tracking market include Tobii AB, Seeing Machines, and SR Research Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Snapshot

Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

Chapter 5 Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Component Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Location Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Application Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Tobii AB

SR Research Ltd.

iMotions A/S

Gazepoint Research Inc.

EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc.

Smart Eye AB

EyeTracking, Inc.

Mirametrix Inc.

Seeing Machines Limited

LC Technologies, Inc.

