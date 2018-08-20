Global Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022| Innovation in the Gold Mining Industry to Promote Growth| Technavio

The global fabrication gold market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of this market is the growing disposable income intensifying investment in gold. Economic growth and rise in disposable income have a direct impact on the demand for gold. In countries such as India, China, and Turkey, gold jewelry has significant cultural importance and forms a direct link with the region’s economic development. This importance is generally tied to the value of gold as an investment. Thus, the rise in disposable income in various developing countries will have a similar impact on the market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global fabrication gold market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the innovation in the gold mining industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global fabrication gold market:

Global fabrication gold market: Innovation in the gold mining industry

The technology used in the gold mining industry has remained mostly unchanged over the last few decades. However, the mining sector is experiencing the inflow of new technologies, with several companies investing in R&D activities. The decline in production levels of mines and low mine replacement rates are encouraging mining companies to invest in innovative technologies. This will help them improve efficiency, recovery rate, and to support exploration activities.

“Sensor-based mineral sorting is another technology that automatically segregates commercially-valuable minerals from their ores. STEINERT AND TOMRA are two companies, which are investing in the R&D of new separation technologies. Some of the key innovations that are expected to shape the future of gold mining include big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and mine automation,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.

Global fabrication gold market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global fabrication gold market by application (jewelry, electronics, official coins, and medical) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The jewelry segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 78% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 66%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

