Global Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022| Innovation in the Gold Mining Industry to Promote Growth| Technavio

The global fabrication gold market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 5%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of this market is the growing disposable
income intensifying investment in gold. Economic growth and rise in
disposable income have a direct impact on the demand for gold. In
countries such as India, China, and Turkey, gold jewelry has significant
cultural importance and forms a direct link with the region’s economic
development. This importance is generally tied to the value of gold as
an investment. Thus, the rise in disposable income in various developing
countries will have a similar impact on the market during the forecast
period.
This market research report on the global
fabrication gold market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the innovation in the gold mining
industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global fabrication
gold market:
Global fabrication gold market: Innovation in
the gold mining industry
The technology used in the gold mining industry has remained mostly
unchanged over the last few decades. However, the mining sector is
experiencing the inflow of new technologies, with several companies
investing in R&D activities. The decline in production levels of mines
and low mine replacement rates are encouraging mining companies to
invest in innovative technologies. This will help them improve
efficiency, recovery rate, and to support exploration activities.
“Sensor-based mineral sorting is another technology that
automatically segregates commercially-valuable minerals from their ores.
STEINERT AND TOMRA are two companies, which are investing in the R&D of
new separation technologies. Some of the key innovations that are
expected to shape the future of gold mining include big data analytics,
artificial intelligence, and mine automation,” says a senior analyst
at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.
Global fabrication gold market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global fabrication gold market
by application (jewelry, electronics, official coins, and medical) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The jewelry segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting
for nearly 78% of the market. This application segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 66%. The
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there
will be a decrease in its market share.
