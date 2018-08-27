Global Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold, Goldcorp, Kinross Gold & Newmont Mining - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fabrication gold market to register a revenue of close to USD 160 billion by 2022.

Global Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is innovation in gold mining industry. The technology used in the gold mining industry has remained mostly unchanged over the last few decades. However, the mining sector is experiencing the inflow of new technologies, with several companies investing in R7D activities.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing disposable income intensifying investment in gold. Economic growth and rise in disposable income have a direct impact on the demand for gold. In countries, such as India, China, and Turkey, gold jewelry has significant cultural importance and forms a direct link with the economic development.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in gold prices affecting demand. The volatility in the prices of gold is expected to pose a challenge for the market during the forecast period. this is because a significant decline in gold prices may have a negative impact on the demand for gold jewelry and gold coins as investment options.

Key vendors

AngloGold Ashanti

Barrick Gold

Goldcorp

Kinross Gold

Newmont Mining

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Raw Material Source

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qk2vnh/global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005492/en/