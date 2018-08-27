Global Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold, Goldcorp, Kinross Gold & Newmont Mining - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global fabrication gold market to register a revenue of close to USD
160 billion by 2022.
Global Fabrication Gold Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an
in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report
covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming
years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
One trend in the market is innovation in gold mining industry. The
technology used in the gold mining industry has remained mostly
unchanged over the last few decades. However, the mining sector is
experiencing the inflow of new technologies, with several companies
investing in R7D activities.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing disposable
income intensifying investment in gold. Economic growth and rise in
disposable income have a direct impact on the demand for gold. In
countries, such as India, China, and Turkey, gold jewelry has
significant cultural importance and forms a direct link with the
economic development.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is
volatility in gold prices affecting demand. The volatility in the prices
of gold is expected to pose a challenge for the market during the
forecast period. this is because a significant decline in gold prices
may have a negative impact on the demand for gold jewelry and gold coins
as investment options.
Key vendors
-
AngloGold Ashanti
-
Barrick Gold
-
Goldcorp
-
Kinross Gold
-
Newmont Mining
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Raw Material Source
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qk2vnh/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005492/en/