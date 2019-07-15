Global Face Wash Market 2019-2023| Growing Demand for Organic and Natural Products to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global face wash market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the expansion of distribution channels. To generate more sales volume and revenue, vendors are expanding their distribution networks. Distribution channels are mainly categorized into offline and online channels. Manufacturers try to gain maximum consumer approach in all types of offline distribution channels as they are considered to be the most effective mode of distribution as it offers the touch and feel experience to consumers.

The expansion of distribution networks through online distribution channels has also fueled the sale of face wash products. The online segment offers a wide range of brands and products, which is one of the primary reasons for the rapid rise in popularity of online retail sales. For instance, Himalaya has its own online shopping portal, through which the company sells consumer products, including face washes. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global face wash market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for organic and natural products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global face wash market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Face Wash Market: Growing Demand for Organic and Natural Products

Growing demand for natural and organic face wash products is an emerging trend that will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. Currently, several customers prefer organic products as they do not contain any synthetic chemicals and are perceived not to have any side effects. The demand for incorporating organic ingredients, with little or no harmful effects, in skincare products such as face wash is growing. Consumers prefer organic ingredients that are safe, have no harmful side effects, and are of higher quality than most synthetic products. Nowadays, consumers are also more conscious about their health and are aware of the synthetic chemicals used in regular products, which has fueled the demand for more natural and organic facial products. Therefore, during the forecast period, the demand for naturally processed and organic cosmetic products is expected to grow in the market.

“Apart from the growing demand for organic and natural products, retail decision-making is highly influenced by endorsement and promotion through social media platforms. These platforms help online retailers connect and obtain feedback from customers and thus acts as a decisive tool for trying new products. Also, celebrity endorsements are a smart business strategy as they provide a channel between customers and manufacturers and help in highlighting products. Therefore, social media and celebrity endorsement strategies are expected to be significant driving factors for cosmetic products, including face wash,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global face wash market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global face wash market by product (gel and cream, scrubs, others) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to awareness of the benefits of face wash products. In addition the growing middle-class population with increased disposable income in the region is expected to further boost market growth.

