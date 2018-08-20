Global Fermenters Market by Application, Microorganism, Process, Mode of Operation, and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fermenters Market by Application (Food, Beverage, and Healthcare & Cosmetics), Microorganism (Bacteria and Fungi), Process (Batch, Fed-batch, and Continuous), Mode of Operation (Semi-automatic and Automatic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fermenters market is estimated at USD 1.13 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2023.

The market is driven by factors such as increased consumption of fermented beverages in developed economies, change in consumer perception of fermentation with regard to health claims, and growth in awareness about food preservation.

However, the increasing cost of fermenters is the major restricting factor for the global fermenters market.

The stainless steel segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the material used for the fermenter's build, the stainless steel segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Commercial fermentation equipment manufacturers are producing stainless steel fermenters that allow the microbial culture to be stored during the brewing process in the same vessel.

Furthermore, commercial stainless steel conical fermenters have the advantage of being reused, have increased durability, and are sanitized easily. In developed economies such as Europe and North America, stainless steel fermenters are widely preferred to meet economies of scale.

Key Highlights

By process, the fed-batch segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global fermenters market between 2018 and 2023.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the fermenters market, due to the increasing demand for fermented foods and beverages in the region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Fermenters Market, By Application

7 Fermenters Market, By Process

8 Fermenters Market, By Mode of Operation

9 Fermenters Market, By Material

10 Fermenters Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Eppendorf

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pierre Guerin

CerCell ApS

Electrolab Biotech

Applikon Biotechnology

GEA Group

General Electric

Bioengineering AG

Zeta Holding

BBI-biotech

