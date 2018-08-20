Global Fermenters Market by Application, Microorganism, Process, Mode of Operation, and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fermenters
Market by Application (Food, Beverage, and Healthcare & Cosmetics),
Microorganism (Bacteria and Fungi), Process (Batch, Fed-batch, and
Continuous), Mode of Operation (Semi-automatic and Automatic), and
Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The fermenters market is estimated at USD 1.13 billion in 2018 and is
projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2023.
The market is driven by factors such as increased consumption of
fermented beverages in developed economies, change in consumer
perception of fermentation with regard to health claims, and growth in
awareness about food preservation.
However, the increasing cost of fermenters is the major restricting
factor for the global fermenters market.
The stainless steel segment is projected to grow at the
highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the material used for the fermenter's build, the stainless
steel segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the
forecast period. Commercial fermentation equipment manufacturers are
producing stainless steel fermenters that allow the microbial culture to
be stored during the brewing process in the same vessel.
Furthermore, commercial stainless steel conical fermenters have the
advantage of being reused, have increased durability, and are sanitized
easily. In developed economies such as Europe and North America,
stainless steel fermenters are widely preferred to meet economies of
scale.
Key Highlights
By process, the fed-batch segment is estimated to grow at the highest
CAGR in the global fermenters market between 2018 and 2023.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the
fermenters market, due to the increasing demand for fermented foods
and beverages in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Fermenters Market, By Application
7 Fermenters Market, By Process
8 Fermenters Market, By Mode of Operation
9 Fermenters Market, By Material
10 Fermenters Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
Eppendorf
Sartorius
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Pierre Guerin
CerCell ApS
Electrolab Biotech
Applikon Biotechnology
GEA Group
General Electric
Bioengineering AG
Zeta Holding
BBI-biotech
