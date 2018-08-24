Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Fiber Cement Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Construction Activities to Drive Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 03:44pm CEST

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global fiber cement market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005049/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fiber cement market from 2018-202 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fiber cement market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The application of fiber-reinforced concrete in designing road pavement is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global fiber cement market 2018-2022. Fiber cement or fiber-reinforced concrete contains a fibrous material, which enhances the structural integrity of concrete, thereby enhancing its overall strength. Fiber cement is expected to witness an increase in its application on roads and pavements in the future.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global fiber cement market is the increasing construction activities globally:

Global fiber cement market: Increasing construction activities globally

The economic activities in developing nations such as China, India, and South Africa have resulted in an increase in the per capita income of the people. This has permitted people to spend more on purchasing properties. Thus, there is an increase in the number of first-time property buyers in these countries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction, “The increase in disposable income has resulted in a change in the expenditure patterns of people. They have increased their spending on traveling and other leisure and recreational activities. This has led to an increase in the demand for commercial properties such as shopping complexes.”

Global fiber cement market: Segmentation analysis

The global fiber cement market research report provides market segmentation by application (siding and molding), end-user (residential and commercial), and region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the siding segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 61% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 35% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market share of the Americas will decrease by over 1% by 2022. However, this region will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pCITIZENS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pREDFIN : to Host Symposium on Race and Real Estate in Seattle on September 6
PU
04:47pGREEN LEADER : UNDP, Chinese company sign deal to develop cassava sector in Cambodia
AQ
04:47pCHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : Launches Sports Betting at its Harlows and Riverwalk Casinos in Mississippi
AQ
04:47pBRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS : Announces Successful Interim Safety Analysis in Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn Therapy for ALS
AQ
04:47pDNB : Share buy-back transactions on 24 August 2018
AQ
04:47pSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Shire plc amendment
PU
04:46pGLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY : Increased Facility Size, Extended Maturity, Improved Pricing, and Asset Coverage Update
AQ
04:46pLIFEVANTAGE : CEO named to DSA Board of Directors
AQ
04:46pARC AROMA PURE AB : 180823 Further sales of oliveCEPT in Greece
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump's ego, Powell's speech, towards a no-deal Brexit
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.