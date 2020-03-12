Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Fiber Technologies Management Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Somerset NJ, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To our shareholders,

We would like to address a handful of topics with this shareholder communication that will give some clarity to the current situation at Global Fiber Technologies, Inc

1. Convertible Notes

The Company is working towards an arrangement with our convertible noteholders that will curtail the velocity of which their notes can be converted and to somewhat curb the dilutive effects of those conversions creating a more efficient and manageable marketplace for the common stock.  We are very close to reaching an agreement in “principle” which will ameliorate the current situation and work beneficially for both us as the issuer and for the noteholders as well. We hope to have this turned into an agreement if “fact” shortly.

We will keep you apprised of our progress with this material item that is important to all.

2. Authentic Heroes, Inc.

The Authentic Heroes subsidiary is filled with promise and continues to garner extremely positive feedback from would be licensors and specialty brand name clients that we are in discussions with.

 As planned the initial inventories of our Brett Favre Series of MXO “Made From The Original” Jerseys are scheduled to arrive by the end of March and will go on sale with a Social Media campaign to Brett’s FB audience of 1.5 MM followers the 1st week in April

Our agreement with CLC Group and Warren Sapp is scheduled to transfer one of his “Pro Bowl” jerseys to us in late April and we will then start the process of building out the Warren Sapp MXO series of jerseys. This event will be filmed and then distributed thru an aggressive social media campaign starting with Warren’s 500,000 twitter followers and increasing the foot print with a live event  sponsored by Authentic Heroes and Thuzio  https://www.thuzio.com/

Our agreement with Bravado/Universal Music  ad RUN DMC is in the process of sourcing the live event shirts worn by the original group and should be identified shortly which will allow us to start the manufacturing of the MXO Tees and Hoodies.

3. EcoTek360, Inc.

EcoTek is advancing the development of its proprietary process of being able to take corporate uniforms or other cotton or cotton/polyester products  destined for landfills or incinerators and turning them into re-purposed products such as  Polo Shirts, T Shirts, Aprons, Placemats, Tablecloths and Totes.

This can be a very large opportunity for the company, and we are in development phase of creating samples for our continued discussions and advancements with large corporations in the uniform and hospitality industries.

4. FiberChain, Inc

FiberChain is approximately 50% completed and will continue its goal of having the only live and interactive platform for the buying and selling of textile and industrial fibers which shrinks transaction times from weeks to hours. We will advance the commercialization of FiberChain as capital allows us to.

Summation

With three potentially substantial opportunities in front of us we will be looking to maximize shareholder value by:

a. Completing an agreement shortly that curtails the current dilution pattern of the prior convertible note contracts.  

b. Seeking  “equity finance” packages for each individual subsidiary company. It is our expectation to monetize each asset held by the Company over the next twelve to eighteen months by directly financing each subsidiary in private transactions and creating separate public markets for each company.  Global will be acting as the “management company” for each company with Global Fiber Technologies maintaining  the controlling interest in each subsidiary company.

In our opinion in this is the most effective way to get optimal value for each company and minimize the dilutive effects of each company’s own financing needs by not using Global’s common stock to finance each subsidiary company.

c. Launching our sales phase in Authentic Heroes in a few weeks with the launch of the Brett Favre MXO “Replay” Series

Henceforth, we are mindful of the current situation but excited about the future and look forward to keeping you apprised during this challenging and transitional phase of the company.

Sincerely,

Chris H Giordano
Chairman and President
Global Fiber Technologies, Inc


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:54aSB ONE BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:53aDIAMOND EAGLE ACQUISITION : DraftKings Announces Year End 2019 Results
BU
08:52aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Releases Q1 2020 Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey
PU
08:52aASSURANT : Publishes New Social Responsibility Report Highlighting Strategic Framewo...
PU
08:52aNASDAQ : Musti Group Plc – Managers' transactions – Nilsson, Tobias
PU
08:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Price reduction announcement
PU
08:52aDOREL INDUSTRIES : says factories in China delayed by COVID-19, production delayed
AQ
08:52aINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Allakos Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
08:52aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Replaces CEO David Abney With Board Member -- Update
DJ
08:51aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Booking frenzy sends tanker rates soaring as OPEC opens oil taps
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation
2ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
3NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
4THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : warns on virus but says impact minimal so far
5LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group