Global Filtered Water Faucets & Faucet Systems Market (2018-2022): Key Players are Aloys F. Dornbracht, Billi, LIXIL Group, Masco, and Westbrass - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 07:39pm CEST

The "Global Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Filtered Water Faucets & Faucet Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the expansion of distribution networks and adoption of multichannel marketing strategies. Product improvement, along with appropriate channels of distribution, effective advertising, and aggressive pricing strategies are essential factors that affect the promotion of products among end-users.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the prevalence of waterborne diseases and deteriorating water supply quality. Drinking contaminated water can cause various waterborne diseases like cholera, diarrheal diseases, dysentery gastroenteritis, hepatitis E, typhoid fever, and others.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of product awareness and penetration in developing regions. In many developing countries, a major part of the population has limited access to water, which makes it a challenging task for manufacturers to create awareness about a product that is niche and technologically advanced.

Market Trends

  • Expansion of Distribution Networks & Adoption of Multichannel Marketing Strategies
  • Increase in Online Sales of Filtered Water Dispensing Faucet Systems
  • Growing Home Improvement Market

Key Vendors

  • Aloys F. Dornbracht
  • Billi
  • LIXIL Group (Grohe)
  • Masco (Newport Brass)
  • Westbrass

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Application

8. Customer Landscape

9. Market Segmentation by End-User

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers & Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5b5wsl/global_filtered?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
