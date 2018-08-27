Global Filtered Water Faucets & Faucet Systems Market (2018-2022): Key Players are Aloys F. Dornbracht, Billi, LIXIL Group, Masco, and Westbrass - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market 2018-2022"
The Global Filtered Water Faucets & Faucet Systems Market is projected
to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the expansion of distribution
networks and adoption of multichannel marketing strategies. Product
improvement, along with appropriate channels of distribution, effective
advertising, and aggressive pricing strategies are essential factors
that affect the promotion of products among end-users.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
prevalence of waterborne diseases and deteriorating water supply
quality. Drinking contaminated water can cause various waterborne
diseases like cholera, diarrheal diseases, dysentery gastroenteritis,
hepatitis E, typhoid fever, and others.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the lack of product awareness and penetration in developing regions. In
many developing countries, a major part of the population has limited
access to water, which makes it a challenging task for manufacturers to
create awareness about a product that is niche and technologically
advanced.
Market Trends
-
Expansion of Distribution Networks & Adoption of Multichannel
Marketing Strategies
-
Increase in Online Sales of Filtered Water Dispensing Faucet Systems
-
Growing Home Improvement Market
Key Vendors
-
Aloys F. Dornbracht
-
Billi
-
LIXIL Group (Grohe)
-
Masco (Newport Brass)
-
Westbrass
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Application
8. Customer Landscape
9. Market Segmentation by End-User
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers & Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
