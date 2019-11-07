Log in
Global Financial Services Company Selects BCS to Operate Multiple U.S. Data Centers

11/07/2019 | 01:31pm EST

New Cloud-based Customer Pushes BCS Total Under Contract to 5.7 Million Sq. Ft.

BCS, the nation’s only independent, single-source data center operations provider, today announced operations have launched for more than a half-million square feet of mission-critical facility infrastructure for a U.S-based global leader in cloud-based financial services.

Effective Nov. 1 BCS provides facility management, IT services and physical security at the customer’s state-of-the-art data center sites. BCS signed a multi-year agreement to provide these services earlier this year. BCS was selected because of its experience and ability to operate highly regulated, compliant data center sites under a fully integrated, single-source delivery model.

“This deployment reinforces BCS’s ability to meet the complex needs of financial service companies that demand 100% uptime and advanced data center solutions through a single, trusted partner,” said CEO Danny Crocker. “Today's announcement also reflects on the expertise, capability and dedication of the BCS team.”

Customers typically achieve a 20% or more reduction in operating expenses due to BCS’s single-source, self-performance model. This is a result of BCS’s advanced DCOaaS (Data Center Operations as a Service) helping them operate at a scale and level of capacity not found when using multiple providers. While BCS uses its experienced people, proven processes and leading performance capability to operate and manage their mission-critical facilities, data center owners can focus on achieving the business goals of their primary business.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies coast-to-coast with 28 data centers, 5.7 million total square feet (1.8 million in raised floor), and 150 MW of data center critical power under contract.

For more information, visit bcsfmsolutions.com, or call toll-free 888-250-2320 or follow BCS on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
