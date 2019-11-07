Global Financial Services Company Selects BCS to Operate Multiple U.S. Data Centers

New Cloud-based Customer Pushes BCS Total Under Contract to 5.7 Million Sq. Ft.

BCS, the nation’s only independent, single-source data center operations provider, today announced operations have launched for more than a half-million square feet of mission-critical facility infrastructure for a U.S-based global leader in cloud-based financial services.

Effective Nov. 1 BCS provides facility management, IT services and physical security at the customer’s state-of-the-art data center sites. BCS signed a multi-year agreement to provide these services earlier this year. BCS was selected because of its experience and ability to operate highly regulated, compliant data center sites under a fully integrated, single-source delivery model.

“This deployment reinforces BCS’s ability to meet the complex needs of financial service companies that demand 100% uptime and advanced data center solutions through a single, trusted partner,” said CEO Danny Crocker. “Today's announcement also reflects on the expertise, capability and dedication of the BCS team.”

Customers typically achieve a 20% or more reduction in operating expenses due to BCS’s single-source, self-performance model. This is a result of BCS’s advanced DCOaaS (Data Center Operations as a Service) helping them operate at a scale and level of capacity not found when using multiple providers. While BCS uses its experienced people, proven processes and leading performance capability to operate and manage their mission-critical facilities, data center owners can focus on achieving the business goals of their primary business.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies coast-to-coast with 28 data centers, 5.7 million total square feet (1.8 million in raised floor), and 150 MW of data center critical power under contract.

