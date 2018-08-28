Global Fire Sprinkler Market 2017-2018 - Forecast to 2026: CAGR is Projected to Grow at 11.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fire Sprinkler - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $7.66 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $19.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rising trend of automation in commercial buildings and different norms of government agencies and growing fire protection expenses in different enterprises are fueling the market growth. However, high cost of retrofitting and lack of integrity in system interfaces are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Based on type, the wet sprinkler system segment has significant growth in the market due to it is simplest and most common type of sprinkler system installation, with relatively few components. The system provides fixed fire protection using piping filled with pressurized water supplied from a dependable source at all times.

By geography, North America will hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to permanent encouragements by the government for the installation of new constructions and the upgradation of the active sprinkler systems by both the commercial and housing sectors.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 Global Fire Sprinkler Market, By Component

6 Global Fire Sprinkler Market, By Type

7 Global Fire Sprinkler Market, By Application

8 Global Fire Sprinkler Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

API Group Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Halma PLC

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

TYCO

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Vtmak

