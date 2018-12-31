Log in
Global Flame and Detonation Arrestors Market 2018-2022| Key Factors Driving Growth| Technavio

12/31/2018 | 01:17am EST

The global flame and detonation arrestors market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181230005020/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global flame and detonation arrestors mar ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global flame and detonation arrestors market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the revision of standards and guidelines for flame arrestors. Various industries and liquid vapors or solvents to carry out different processes. For instance, ethanol is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a disinfectant to adhere to good manufacturing practices (GMPs) and microbiological requirements. Presence of these gases and vapors in these industries increases the risk of explosion. Such inflammable gases and vapors are also used in other industries such as the oil and gas, pulp and paper, sewage treatment and landfills, mining and exploration, power generation, and bulk liquid transportation system.

This market research report on the global flame and detonation arrestors market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of flame arrestors with low-pressure drop and high flow performance as one of the key emerging trends in the global flame and detonation arrestors market:

Global flame and detonation arrestors market: Introduction of flame arrestors with low-pressure drop and high flow performance

The construction of a flame arrestor includes a housing, an element, and connections required to attach to a pipeline or equipment. The element is a filter made of crimped metal ribbons, woven wire gauze, sintered material, and honeycomb material. Such a design provides the element with surface area, which increases its heat capacity. Hence. the element allows processed gas to flow through it but extinguishes the flame as the large surface area of the element absorbs the heat.

“Pressure drop is one of the disadvantages of such element construction, which increases with time as the gap between the crimped metal ribbons reduces due to carbon deposits. Increased pressure drop can reduce the flow rate thereby affecting the process flow. The pressure drops caused by flame arrestors are overcome by blowers. Some large-scale applications may also require vapor cooling equipment to offset the heat added by blowers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global flame and detonation arrestors market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global flame and detonation arrestors market by application (tank piping, loading and VRS, IC engines, and flare stacks) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The tank piping segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 45% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
