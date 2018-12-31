Global Flame and Detonation Arrestors Market 2018-2022| Key Factors Driving Growth| Technavio

The global flame and detonation arrestors market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the revision of standards and guidelines for flame arrestors. Various industries and liquid vapors or solvents to carry out different processes. For instance, ethanol is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a disinfectant to adhere to good manufacturing practices (GMPs) and microbiological requirements. Presence of these gases and vapors in these industries increases the risk of explosion. Such inflammable gases and vapors are also used in other industries such as the oil and gas, pulp and paper, sewage treatment and landfills, mining and exploration, power generation, and bulk liquid transportation system.

This market research report on the global flame and detonation arrestors market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of flame arrestors with low-pressure drop and high flow performance as one of the key emerging trends in the global flame and detonation arrestors market:

Global flame and detonation arrestors market: Introduction of flame arrestors with low-pressure drop and high flow performance

The construction of a flame arrestor includes a housing, an element, and connections required to attach to a pipeline or equipment. The element is a filter made of crimped metal ribbons, woven wire gauze, sintered material, and honeycomb material. Such a design provides the element with surface area, which increases its heat capacity. Hence. the element allows processed gas to flow through it but extinguishes the flame as the large surface area of the element absorbs the heat.

“Pressure drop is one of the disadvantages of such element construction, which increases with time as the gap between the crimped metal ribbons reduces due to carbon deposits. Increased pressure drop can reduce the flow rate thereby affecting the process flow. The pressure drops caused by flame arrestors are overcome by blowers. Some large-scale applications may also require vapor cooling equipment to offset the heat added by blowers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global flame and detonation arrestors market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global flame and detonation arrestors market by application (tank piping, loading and VRS, IC engines, and flare stacks) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The tank piping segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 45% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

