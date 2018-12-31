Global Flame and Detonation Arrestors Market 2018-2022| Key Factors Driving Growth| Technavio

The global flame and detonation arrestors market is expected to post a
CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181230005020/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global flame and detonation arrestors market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the revision of
standards and guidelines for flame arrestors. Various industries and
liquid vapors or solvents to carry out different processes. For
instance, ethanol is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a
disinfectant to adhere to good manufacturing practices (GMPs) and
microbiological requirements. Presence of these gases and vapors in
these industries increases the risk of explosion. Such inflammable gases
and vapors are also used in other industries such as the oil and gas,
pulp and paper, sewage treatment and landfills, mining and exploration,
power generation, and bulk liquid transportation system.
This market research report on the global
flame and detonation arrestors market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of flame arrestors
with low-pressure drop and high flow performance as one of the key
emerging trends in the global flame and detonation arrestors market:
Global flame and detonation arrestors market:
Introduction of flame arrestors with low-pressure drop and high flow
performance
The construction of a flame arrestor includes a housing, an element, and
connections required to attach to a pipeline or equipment. The element
is a filter made of crimped metal ribbons, woven wire gauze, sintered
material, and honeycomb material. Such a design provides the element
with surface area, which increases its heat capacity. Hence. the element
allows processed gas to flow through it but extinguishes the flame as
the large surface area of the element absorbs the heat.
“Pressure drop is one of the disadvantages of such element
construction, which increases with time as the gap between the crimped
metal ribbons reduces due to carbon deposits. Increased pressure drop
can reduce the flow rate thereby affecting the process flow. The
pressure drops caused by flame arrestors are overcome by blowers. Some
large-scale applications may also require vapor cooling equipment to
offset the heat added by blowers,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio.
Global flame and detonation arrestors market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global flame and detonation
arrestors market by application (tank piping, loading and VRS, IC
engines, and flare stacks) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The tank piping segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for over 45% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181230005020/en/