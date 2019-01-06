Log in
Global Flaxseed Oil Market 2019-2023| Growing Health Consciousness and Increasing Obese Population to Boost Demand| Technavio

01/06/2019 | 10:50am EST

Technavio analysts forecast the global flaxseed oil market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005089/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global flaxseed oil market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The industrial uses of flaxseed oil are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global flaxseed oil market 2019-2023. Most industrial applications of flaxseed oil can be attributed to its drying properties. It also has polymer-forming properties because of which it can either be used on its own or blended with other oils. The various industrial uses of flaxseed oil are paint binder, putty, wood finish, and linoleum. Thus, with many such advantages, the market for flaxseed oil is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global flaxseed oil market is the increasing number of surgeries coupled with the growing prevalence of diseases:

Global flaxseed oil market: Growing health consciousness and increasing obese population

People are becoming increasingly concerned about the safety of the food that they consume. This could increase the demand for flaxseed oil, which can provide a decent protein content (100 grams flaxseed oil contains 0.1 gm of protein) and contain fewer fats compared with animal-based proteins. The past few years have witnessed a drastic rise in the occurrence of health problems such as digestive disorders, diabetes, and obesity in the global population. Hence, people have increasingly become health conscious and are following a healthy diet. The health-conscious population demands foods with fewer calories and essential nutrients. Hence, healthy eating has increased the demand for fresh foods as they are unprocessed and contain vitamins, fibers, and naturally occurring minerals. Superfoods like flaxseed oil provide more energy, slow down the aging process, and help in reducing weight. The increasing population of obese, overweight, and diabetic patients has led to escalating demand for healthy products. The increasing effort to lose weight and avoid medical complications will be a driving factor for the global flaxseed oil market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food, beverage & tobacco, “Along with growing health consciousness and increasing obese population, factors such as health benefits of flaxseed oil and online distribution channel are boosting the growth of the global flaxseed oil market.”

Global flaxseed oil market: Segmentation analysis

The global flaxseed oil market research report provides market segmentation by product (organic and inorganic), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 41% share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period followed by the Americas.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
