Global Flexible Substrates Market 2018-2022| 15% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio

The global flexible substrates market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 15% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005389/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global flexible substrates market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing digitization and penetration of consumer electronic products. Technological advances such as the Internet of Things and cloud-based storage have significantly increased the use of flexible substrates for manufacturing electronic products. As a result, the adoption of multimedia devices, smart devices, and electronic gadgets has increased. Most of the critical messages and documents are stored and exchanged through computers, cellular phones, and other electronic devices.

This market research report on the global flexible substrates market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing need for miniaturization and microelectronics as one of the key emerging trends in the global flexible substrates market:

Global flexible substrates market: Increasing need for miniaturization and microelectronics

In recent years, miniaturized electronic devices have reduced power consumption and increased functionalities. The size of the embedded components has reduced, which has led to the placement of more components. The size of cellular phone PCBs, for example, reduced by nearly 70%-80% between 2004 and 2017 along with the inclusion of numerous sensors and processors. Miniaturized components must be compactly arranged, which is not feasible on conventionally rigid PCBs. Flexible substrate printing technology overcomes this challenge.

“Flexible substrate-based miniature electronics require small PCBs and efficient interconnections to reduce overall power consumption. Large PCBs and thick interconnects can lead to signal propagation issues and power loss, thereby reducing uptime of battery-powered devices. Flexible substrates overcome these problems by using extremely thin conductors/interconnects, which efficiently transfer signals and power to all the connected components,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global flexible substrates market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global flexible substrates market by application (CE, SE, MH, and AD) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The CE segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 65% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 69%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005389/en/