Global Flexible Substrates Market 2018-2022| 15% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio

The global flexible substrates market is expected to post a CAGR of
nearly 15% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005389/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global flexible substrates market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing
digitization and penetration of consumer electronic products.
Technological advances such as the Internet of Things and cloud-based
storage have significantly increased the use of flexible substrates for
manufacturing electronic products. As a result, the adoption of
multimedia devices, smart devices, and electronic gadgets has increased.
Most of the critical messages and documents are stored and exchanged
through computers, cellular phones, and other electronic devices.
This market research report on the global
flexible substrates market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis
of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook
during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a
major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market
and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing need for
miniaturization and microelectronics as one of the key emerging trends
in the global flexible substrates market:
Global flexible substrates market: Increasing
need for miniaturization and microelectronics
In recent years, miniaturized electronic devices have reduced power
consumption and increased functionalities. The size of the embedded
components has reduced, which has led to the placement of more
components. The size of cellular phone PCBs, for example, reduced by
nearly 70%-80% between 2004 and 2017 along with the inclusion of
numerous sensors and processors. Miniaturized components must be
compactly arranged, which is not feasible on conventionally rigid PCBs.
Flexible substrate printing technology overcomes this challenge.
“Flexible substrate-based miniature electronics require small PCBs
and efficient interconnections to reduce overall power consumption.
Large PCBs and thick interconnects can lead to signal propagation issues
and power loss, thereby reducing uptime of battery-powered devices.
Flexible substrates overcome these problems by using extremely thin
conductors/interconnects, which efficiently transfer signals and power
to all the connected components,” says a senior analyst at Technavio
for research on specialty chemicals.
Global flexible substrates market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global flexible substrates
market by application (CE, SE, MH, and AD) and geographical regions
(APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The CE segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for
nearly 65% of the market. This application segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 69%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005389/en/