Global Flexographic Printing Machine Market 2019-2023| Increasing Popularity of Flexo-digital Hybrid Label Printing Solutions to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global flexographic printing machine market is expected to post a
CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005465/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global flexographic printing machine market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Flexographic printing is an economical alternative to digital printing
for medium-to-long print runs, simple designs, and color combinations.
It uses flexible plates to transfer the ink onto a substrate and can
achieve quick line speeds. Hence, they can be used to print large orders
in short lead times. The production speed of flexographic label printers
is high, and the inks cost less than digital label printers.
Flexographic printing also allows operators to alter labels without any
additional expenses. Such benefits of flexographic printing have
increased its usage in producing labels for applications such as packed
food products, apparels, toiletries, health information labels,
kitchenware, chemical labels, and others.
As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of flexo-digital hybrid
label printing solutions will have a positive impact on the market and
contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
flexographic printing machine market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global flexographic printing machine market:
Increasing popularity of flexo-digital hybrid label printing solutions
Digital printing is evolving, and hybrid solutions are expected to
become a significant part of the future of digital printing. The
combination of flexographic printing and innovative digital technologies
has enabled printing companies to choose their operational workflow.
Printing companies can either run flexography or digital printing or a
combination of both working together in a hybrid mode. Hybrid solutions
offer the benefits of both flexographic printing and digital
technologies. Flexography enables the addition of primers, metallics,
spot colors, and cold foils, whereas digital printing technology offers
high efficiency - such as the ability to run multiple versions and
colors in a single pass. Flexo-digital hybrid label printing solutions
allow printing companies to enhance productivity and increase throughput
and quality of printing.
“Flexographic printing technology offers enhanced durability for
labels that require a long shelf life and products used for outdoor
purposes. The use of fast-drying inks that permit the printing machine
to add colors simultaneously without slowing down the production process
is another key advantage of this technology. This printing technology
also offers the freedom of printing on a wide variety of porous and
non-porous materials such as cardboard, paper, and fabric. It can be
used to produce prime product labels, industrial labels, tamper-evident
labels, warning labels, medical labels, and barcodes,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio.
Global flexographic printing machine market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global flexographic printing
machine market by application (flexible packaging, printing media, and
other applications) and geographical regions (Europe, North America,
APAC, South America, MEA).
Geographically, Europe led the market in 2017 with a market share close
to 31%, followed by, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is
expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by South
America.
