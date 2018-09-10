Global Flip Chip Packages Market 2018-2022| Integration of Semiconductor Components in Automobiles to Boost Growth| Technavio

Technavio
The integration of semiconductor components in automobiles is one of the
major trends witnessed in the global
flip chip packages market 2018-2022. Semiconductor ICs are
utilized for several automobile applications, including airbag control
systems, GPS, ABS, displays, infotainment systems, power doors and
windows, automated driving, and collision detection technology. The
growth in production of automobiles will increase the need for small
semiconductor devices, in turn, driving the demand for advanced
packaging solutions from the automotive sector.
According to Technavio’s analysts, one of the key factors contributing
to the growth of the global flip chip packages market is the increasing
number of fabs:
Global flip chip packages market: Increasing
number of fabs
Semiconductor fabs manufacture a wide range of semiconductor devices and
components that are either designed by in-house firms known as IDMs or
manufactured based on the designs provided by clients. The rising
application of semiconductor components in several emerging technologies
such as IoT and AI has increased the need for silicon wafers, thereby
increasing the demand for more fabs.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The
semiconductor foundry market is highly competitive and therefore, many
companies are building new fabs. The increasing demand for ICs for
several emerging applications such as autonomous vehicles and robotics
will increase the demand for flip chip packages that are required for
the timely manufacturing of these ICs.”
Global flip chip packages market: Segmentation
analysis
The global flip chip packages market research report provides market
segmentation by end-user (communication sector, computing and networking
sector, industrial sector, and automotive sector) and by region (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the four major end-users, the communication sector held the largest
market share in 2017, contributing to over 40% of the market. This
mainly attributed to the high demand for the integration of quick,
light, and inexpensive components such as smartphones.
APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close
to 72% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively.
APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
