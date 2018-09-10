Log in
Global Flip Chip Packages Market 2018-2022| Integration of Semiconductor Components in Automobiles to Boost Growth| Technavio

09/10/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

Technavio research analysts forecast the global flip chip packages market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005770/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global flip chip packages market from 20 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global flip chip packages market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The integration of semiconductor components in automobiles is one of the major trends witnessed in the global flip chip packages market 2018-2022. Semiconductor ICs are utilized for several automobile applications, including airbag control systems, GPS, ABS, displays, infotainment systems, power doors and windows, automated driving, and collision detection technology. The growth in production of automobiles will increase the need for small semiconductor devices, in turn, driving the demand for advanced packaging solutions from the automotive sector.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio’s analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global flip chip packages market is the increasing number of fabs:

Global flip chip packages market: Increasing number of fabs

Semiconductor fabs manufacture a wide range of semiconductor devices and components that are either designed by in-house firms known as IDMs or manufactured based on the designs provided by clients. The rising application of semiconductor components in several emerging technologies such as IoT and AI has increased the need for silicon wafers, thereby increasing the demand for more fabs.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The semiconductor foundry market is highly competitive and therefore, many companies are building new fabs. The increasing demand for ICs for several emerging applications such as autonomous vehicles and robotics will increase the demand for flip chip packages that are required for the timely manufacturing of these ICs.”

Global flip chip packages market: Segmentation analysis

The global flip chip packages market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (communication sector, computing and networking sector, industrial sector, and automotive sector) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major end-users, the communication sector held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 40% of the market. This mainly attributed to the high demand for the integration of quick, light, and inexpensive components such as smartphones.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 72% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
