Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit Market 2018-2022| Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global floating storage regasification unit market
to post a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according
to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of
the market is expected to decelerate during the year-over-year growth.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181230005018/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Stabilization of crude oil prices is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market 2018-2022.
From 2014 to 2016, crude oil prices have witnessed fluctuations with
steep variations in the price of crude oil per barrel, even though the
market did not observe any reduction in the quantity of crude oil
supplied across the globe. The volatility of crude oil prices affects
the entire value chain as well as exploration and production activities
as these activities solely depend on the profitability of the industry.
In 2014, fall of crude oil prices led to a number of E&P activities
being put on hold.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global floating storage regasification unit market is
the cost competitiveness of FSRU:
Global floating storage regasification unit
market: Cost competitiveness of FSRU
An FSRU uses a hybrid ship for the transportation of LNG from its source
of production to different regions across the globe. These ships offer a
solution to the shortage of fuel and help in meeting the power
requirements across various end-users. Furthermore, they offer quick
transportation of LNG, which drives the rate of adoption of FSRU. These
vessels are docked in a port or at sea where the LNG is regasified and
fed it into the transmission network and later delivered to the end-user.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Crude oil continues to
be the most preferred fuel type for power needs, and oil dominates the
fuel industry owing to its ease of pumping into fleets for
transportation. As natural gas was transported through pipelines, this
mode of transportation restricted the demand for LNG in the market. The
number of FSRU fleets operated across the world as a result of new
construction of fleets or the conversion of existing fleets is
increasing owing to the global need to reduce emissions and use clean
fuels for power requirements.”
Global floating storage regasification unit
market: Segmentation analysis
The global floating storage regasification unit market research report
provides market segmentation by end-user (power generation and
industrial) and by region (EMEA and Rest of the World). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The power generation segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for 55% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 53%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with nearly 2%
increase in its market share.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181230005018/en/