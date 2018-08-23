Global Flow Sensors Strategic Report 2018: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 with Profiles of 100+ Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for United States, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Flow Sensors in US$ Million.
The report profiles 109 companies including many key and niche players such as:
ABB (Switzerland)
Analog Devices Inc. (USA)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
First Sensor AG (Germany)
Gems Sensors & Controls (USA)
Gill Research & Development Ltd. (UK)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Keyence Corporation (Japan)
Meggitt PLC (UK)
Omron Corp. (Japan)
Posifa Microsystems, Inc. (USA)
Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany)
Sensirion AG (Switzerland)
SICK AG (Germany)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Thomas Products Ltd. (USA)
UTC Aerospace Systems (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. SENSORS INDUSTRY: AN INTRODUCTORY PRELUDE Market Structure Industry Consolidation: A Perennial Trend Competitive Structure Distribution Plays a Pivotal Role E-Commerce and Sensor Distribution Advanced Technologies Involved in Sensors Market Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Fiber Optic Technology Magnetic Sensors Electromechanical Sensor Technology Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor Sensors Key Statistical Finding
2. FLOW SENSORS: MARKET OVERVIEW & TRENDS Flow Sensors Market: A Primer Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Flow Sensors Market Market Growth Tested Between 2011-2014 Growth Momentum Improves in 2015 & Beyond Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth Key Macro Statistical Data Market Outlook Looking Into the Crystal Ball Developing Markets to Boost Market Prospects Conventional Technologies Lose Share to Modern Technologies in Flow Sensors Market Flow Sensors Experience Steady Growth on Account of Diverse Novel Applications Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Flow Sensors Opportunity Indicator Strong Replacement Demand to Fuel Growth in the Market Key Challenges Intense Competition & Falling Prices Erode Profit Margins of Manufacturers Low Level of Innovation & Lethargic Product Development Activity A Major Challenge Competition What Does It Take to Compete in the Marketplace? Review of Select Product Markets Air Flow Sensors Market Automotive Mass Air Flow Sensors Market Holds Strong Growth Potential Ultrasonic Flow Meters Gaining Ground for Natural Gas Measurement
3. KEY END-USE MARKETS FOR FLOW SENSORS Diverse End-Use Applications of Flow Sensors Automotive Industry A Major Application Area for Flow Sensors Opportunity Indicators Process Industries Offer Plenty of Opportunities for Flow Sensors Rising Population & Ensuing Focus on Water Security to Benefit Demand for Flow Sensors in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Petrochemical & Chemical Processing Industries Offer Plenty of Opportunities Despite Volatility in 2014 & 2015, Oil & Gas Industry Continues to be a Major End-Use Market Optimizing Energy Consumption in Industries: A Key Growth Driver for Flow Sensors Drones Warming Up for High Potential Applications Key Sensor Technologies for Industrial Drones Innovative Flow Sensor for Factory Automation industry Expanding Application Possibilities Augurs Well for the Market Towards Better Flow Sensors Miniaturized Flow Sensors Grow in Popularity Smart Flow Sensors Gain Market Acceptance Wireless Flow Sensors: A Potential Opportunity
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES Cole-Parmer Introduces Masterflex Ultrasonic Flow Sensors Denso to Introduce Energy Eye Heat Flow Sensor IDT Enhances Sensor Line with MEMS-based Flow Sensor Modules em-tec Introduces Multiple Monitoring & Standalone Flow Sensor System Belimo Unveils Complete Line of Sensors Kyocera Introduces Smallest Optical Blood-Flow Sensors Sensirion Unveils Proximal Flow Sensor Sensirion Introduces Differential Pressure Sensors Sensirion Launches SFM3300-D MEMSIC Unveils MFC2030 Bi-Directional Flow Sensor Keyence Releases FD-Q Clamp-On Flow Sensor Sensirion Unveils LD20-2000T Flow Sensor Sensirion Launches LPP10 and LPG10 Liquid Flow Sensor Series Sentronics to Unveil FlowSonic Fuel Flow Sensors
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY Spica Inks Cooperation Agreement with FT Technologies Mouser Inks Distribution Agreement with MEMSIC Freeman Technology Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Lenterra Digi-Key Electronics Signs Sales Agreement with Sensirion Sensirion Develops LS16 Liquid Flow Sensor
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 109 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 151)