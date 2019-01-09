Global Flowmeter Market 2019-2023 | Rising Production of Shale Gas to Drive Growth | Technavio

The global flowmeter market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the
period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005485/en/
Technavio predicts the global flowmeter market to post a CAGR of close to 6% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key driver for the global flowmeter market is the rising production of
shale gas. The scope for the adoption of gas detection products and
solutions is rising due to the increasing shale gas production in
countries such as the US, Russia, Iran, Qatar, Canada, China, Norway,
and Saudi Arabia. This is promoting the adoption of flowmeters.
Additionally, the presence of government mandates and need to minimize
casualties are also fueling the adoption of flowmeters in shale gas
production processes.
As per Technavio, the gradual recovery of upstream activity will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
flowmeter market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other
important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over
2019-2023.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Global flowmeter market: Gradual recovery of
upstream activity
Flowmeters, particularly flowmeters with multiphase technology, play an
important role in upstream activity in the oil and gas industry. Once
petroleum liquid reaches the surface in the upstream sector, it goes
through a test separator to physically separate the oil, gas, and water.
A flowmeter measures each fluid as it leaves the separator and analyses
the content and the flow of oil, water, and gas as they leave the well
on a real-time basis, which allows operators to improve the analysis of
the contents of the reservoir.
“Onshore rig utilization has grown considerably in many countries
over the last year with increasing crude oil price. This indicates
growth in E&P activities and drives the demand for flowmeters from the
upstream sector. The biggest growth opportunities are anticipated to
arise from the resurging investments in shale resources in the US, which
is a key oil and gas market,” says a senior research analyst
at Technavio.
Global flowmeter market: Segmentation analysis
This flowmeter market analysis report segments the market by end-users
(industrial, commercial, and residential) and geography (the Americas,
APAC, and EMEA).
The industrial segment held the largest flowmeter market share in 2018,
accounting for over 56% of the market. This end-user segment is expected
to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The EMEA region led the market in 2018 with more than 36% of the market
share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The EMEA region
is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005485/en/