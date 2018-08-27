Global Folding Carton Packaging Market Analysis 2017-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Folding Carton Packaging Market Analysis 2017 - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.

This research report analyzes the global markets with in-depth insights. The market assessment is performed through standard and the tailored research methodology approach. The market overview offers in depth analysis at the regional and country leve.

Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2014 to 2025 for each given segment and sub segments. Market data derived from the authenticated and reliable sources is subjected to validation from the industry experts. The report also analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Folding Carton Packaging Market by Construction

6 Folding Carton Packaging Market by Dimension

7 Folding Carton Packaging Market by Products

8 Folding Carton Packaging Market by Structure Type

9 Folding Carton Packaging Market by End-User

10 Geographical Segmentation

11 Vendor Landscaping

12 Company Profiles

Bell Incorporated

Graphic Packaging International LLC

WestRock Company

Mayr Melnhof Packaging International GmbH

American Carton Company

Seaboard Folding Box Company Inc.

Thoro Packaging

Smurfit Kappa Group

Coburn Carton Solutions

Quad Graphics Inc. (Quad Packaging)

Amcor Limited

Huhtamaki OYI

KapStone Paper & Packaging Corp

Sonoco Products Company

Great Little Box Company Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Pratt Industries Inc. U.S.

