Global Food Additives Market Report 2018: Leading Players are ABF, Biospringer, Cargill, DuPont, Hansen, Kerry & Novozymes

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Food Additives in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
Acidulants
Sweeteners
Vitamins & Minerals
Colorants (Natural & Synthetic)
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers
Hydrocolloids
Emulsifiers
Preservatives (Antimicrobial & Antioxidants)
Enzymes
Others
The report profiles 225 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Ashland, Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients
Associated British Foods Plc.
ABF Ingredients Ltd.
PGP International, Inc.
ACH Food Companies, Inc.
Biospringer
BASF SE
Cargill, Inc.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Corbion NV
CP Kelco
E.I. duPont de Nemours and Company
Edlong Dairy Technologies
Firmenich SA
FMC Health and Nutrition
GELITA AG
Givaudan SA
Griffith Foods
Ingredion Incorporated
TIC Gums, Inc.
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.
Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
Kalsec, Inc.
Kerry Group
Kraft Heinz Ingredients
McCormick & Company, Inc.
Novozymes A/S
Red Arrow International LLC
Royal DSM N.V
Sethness Caramel Color
Symrise AG
Tate & Lyle PLC
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Food Additives Industry A Fragmented & Highly Competitive Marketplace Leading Players in the Global Food Additives Market: ABF, Biospringer, Cargill, DuPont, Hansen, Kerry, Novozymes and Others Global Food Additives Market Leading Manufacturers by Food Additive Category Leading Players in the Global Food Enzymes Market: AB Enzymes, Chr Hansen, DSM, DuPont, Novozymes and Others Leading Players in the Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market: Tate & Lyle and Others Leading Players in the Global Flavors Market: Firmenich, Givaudan, IFF, Symrise and Others Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide: PGelita, Nitta, Rousselot, Sterling, Tessenderlo (PB Gelatins), Weishardt, and Others
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics 'Natural' Is In Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener A Substitute for Sugar Savory A Flavor to Savor Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market Protein Ingredients Market All Set to Grow Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins Ongoing Purple Invasion' in the Food Color Market Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved Prospects High Hydrostatic Pressure (HHP) Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Sonication-assisted Extraction Nanotechnology in Food Coloring Biotechnology and Food Coloring Encapsulation Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N9 Epidemic Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food Preservatives Essential Oils The Future of Preservatives Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Ballooning Global Population Expanding Urban Population
4. SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS Acidulants Hydrocolloids Sweeteners A Brief Comparison of Various Sweeteners Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications Stevia-Based Sweeteners Gain Ground Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners to Natural Sweeteners Aspartame In the Eye of the Storm Tate & Lyle A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier Concerns Surround Neotame Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption Flavors A Highly Competitive Market Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors Preservatives Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for Preservatives Are Food Preservatives Safe? Enzymes Food Colors The Rise of Natural Colors Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity Fear of Blues and Greens Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants Food Emulsifiers Innovation Characterizes the Market
5. PRODUCT PROFILE
6. REGULATIONS AFFECTING THE FOOD ADDITIVES MARKET Codex General Standard for Food Additives An International Standard Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within European Countries Regulation Nos. and Titles Regulations in the United Kingdom The 2013 Regulation Summary Austrian Regulations Regulations in Russia Food Additive Regulations in Australia Certified Categories of Food Additives Food Additive Regulations in China Registration of New Food Additives Rules for Food Additive Labeling Food Additive Regulations in Korea Food Additive Regulations in Southeast Asia Vietnam Thailand Indonesia Philippines Singapore Malaysia Food Additive Regulations in the Middle East & Africa Bahrain Egypt Kuwait Morocco Oman Qatar Latin America Argentina Guatemala Honduras
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS DSM Introduces New Baking Enzymes Portfolio Corbion Launches SweetPro Emulsifiers for Sweet Baked Goods Chr. Hansen Introduces Oil-Soluble Colors Lampados Introduces Liteez 3D Stevia Sweetener for Hot Beverages Corbion Unveils SweetPro V100 Emulsifier WILD Flavors & Specialty Ingredients Extends Natural Food Colors Range Tate & Lyle Launches DOLCIA PRIMA Allulose Sweetening Solution ADM Launches VerySweet Monk Fruit and SweetRight Stevia Sweeteners ED&F Man and Unavoo Introduce Natural Sweetener Ulrick & Short Introduces Delyte 9 Starch Novozymes Introduces Spirizyme T Portfolio of Glucoamylase Enzymes TIC Gums Unveils Ticaloid Portfolio of Clean Label Hydrocolloids Kalsec Unveils New Products in IsoFresh Range of Natural Favors BASF Introduces New Lucarotin 10 CWD Colorant Arjuna Natural Extracts Rolls Out X-tend Range of Preservatives Cargill Expands Gerken's Range with Intense Dark Red Cocoa Powder Avebe Introduces Solanic100 Potato Protein Isolate Sensient Colors Unveils SupraRed Natural Food Technology GNT Group Introduces EXBERRY Branded Coloring Foods Cargill Launches Truvia Nectar Madhava Natural Sweeteners Introduces New Product Lines J.R. Watkins Unveils Natural Food Coloring Range Edlong Introduces New Sweet Milk Flavors Sethness Launches Class I Powdered Caramel Color WFSI Launches Less Sugar Options Solazyme to Launch Algae Butter Sethness Launches Red-Toned Class I Powdered Caramel Color Chr. Hansen Introduces CapColors Orange 057 WSS Colorant Cargill Introduces EverSweet Sweetener Novozymes Launches Extenda Enzyme Solution Corbion Purac Launches Verdad Avanta Y100 Natural Meat Preservative Biosecur Lab Introduces FOODGARD Preservative Equal Introduces Equal Spoonful and Equal NEXT in Australia Sethness Launches Red-Tone Caramel Food Colors Chr. Hansen Introduces eXact NG Flavor+ Cultures for Fresh Dairy Products ADM Introduces VivaSweet Sucralose Tate & Lyle Launches Dolcia Prima Allulose Sweetener
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY Frutarom Acquires Ren Laurent ADM to Take Over Chamtor Tate & Lyle and Sweet Green Fields Enter into Global Distribution Partnership for Stevia Givaudan Takes Over Activ International Ingredion Acquires TIC Gums Incorporated Novozymes to Set Up Enzyme Production & Supply Chain Facility in India Corbion Wins European Patent for Vinegar Powder Frutarom to Acquire Redbrook Ingredients Firmenich Establishes New Flavor Facility in Nigeria Givaudan Takes Over Spicetec from ConAgra Foods ADM and GLG Partner for Stevia and Mont Fruit Ingredients Frutarom Takes Over Extrakt Chemie Givaudan to Establish Innovation Center in Switzerland Dow Food Solutions Expands Capacity for Supporting WELLENCE Fat Reduction Production RPM Takes Over Holton Food Products ADM Acquires Moroccan Wet Mill Facility from Tate & Lyle Frutarom Acquires Grow Company Takasago Acquires Centre Ingredient Technology DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge Operations DDW Takes Over KleurCraft Portfolio from SVZ International Tate & Lyle Concludes Realignment of Eaststarch JV Ajinomoto Sells Sweetener Shares to HYET Holding Heartland to Take Over Splenda Brand from McNeil NutriMonals Ajinomoto and T.HASEGAWA Enter into Alliance Kraft Foods and Heinz Merge to Form Kraft Heinz Company Givaudan Begins Operations of Savory Flavors Facility in Nantong Frutarom Acquires Foote & Jenks Symrise to Acquire Flavor Infusion AECI to Take Over Southern Canned Products ADM to Acquire Meiweiyuan Biotechnology Tate & Lyle Exits from European Bulk Ingredients Business Tate & Lyle Invests to Expand US Operations Frutarom Acquires Taiga International ADM to Take Over Eatem Foods Company Evolva and Cargill Begin Engineering Work for Production of Stevia Sweeteners Ingredion Acquires Penford
