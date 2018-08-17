Global Food Antioxidants: 2018 Procurement Market Intelligence Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Food Antioxidants - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Food Antioxidants Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to the optimization of category spend.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to ensure that the suppliers comply with regulations that are published by the FDA and USDA.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global food antioxidants market is the extensive use of food antioxidants in the processed food and beverage industry.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global food antioxidants market is sourcing from countries with large agriculture base and vegetation for uninterrupted supply of fresh and quality antioxidants.

Companies Featured

DowDuPont

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Koninklijke DSM

Eastman Chemical Company

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

3. Category Pricing Insights

4. Cost-Saving Opportunities

5. Best Practices

6. Category Ecosystem

7. Category Management Strategy

8. Category Management Enablers

9. Suppliers Selection

10. Suppliers Under Coverage

11. US Market Insights

12. Category Definition

