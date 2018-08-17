Global Food Antioxidants: 2018 Procurement Market Intelligence Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Food Antioxidants - Procurement Market Intelligence Report"
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract
cycle performance in the Global Food Antioxidants Market. It helps
sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance
savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement
sourcing best practices.
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and
potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services,
which can help in planning and in executing category management
activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on
providing insights that can lead to the optimization of category spend.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to ensure that the
suppliers comply with regulations that are published by the FDA and USDA.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the
global food antioxidants market is the extensive use of food
antioxidants in the processed food and beverage industry.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management
strategies for the buyers in the global food antioxidants market is
sourcing from countries with large agriculture base and vegetation for
uninterrupted supply of fresh and quality antioxidants.
Companies Featured
-
DowDuPont
-
BASF
-
Archer Daniels Midland
-
Cargill
-
Koninklijke DSM
-
Eastman Chemical Company
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Insights
3. Category Pricing Insights
4. Cost-Saving Opportunities
5. Best Practices
6. Category Ecosystem
7. Category Management Strategy
8. Category Management Enablers
9. Suppliers Selection
10. Suppliers Under Coverage
11. US Market Insights
12. Category Definition
