Global Food Coating Ingredients Market Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Food Coating Ingredients Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food coating ingredients market is estimated to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2017 to USD 3.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.21%.

Increase in demand from application Industries namely confectionery, bakery, fried foods and ready-to-eat foods, especially in developed countries, are strengthening the growth of food coating ingredients market across the globe.

Stringent rules and regulations laid down by government bodies in North America, and Europe is likely to hamper the market growth. Also, the inclination of FDA and European Commission towards preventing the usage of additives and chemicals in Food & Beverage industry is expected to restrain the market.

Cocoa & chocolate market is anticipated to be valued at over USD 910 million in the next seven years, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2023.

The greater inclination towards baked and confectionery products in developing countries is expected to be major growth driver for the food coating ingredients market.

However, the high calorific values of certain indulgent coating ingredients is expected to act as a restraint for food coating ingredients market during the forecast period.

Key Developments

Avebe launched a clean label food coating Eliane Bind 12, it is primarily a potato starch that allow food manufacturers to create high quality and crispy coatings for fish and meat.

Recently Korean scientists have revealed that a plant-derived sprayable nanocoating could not only prolong the shelf life of fruits but also provide additional nutrients in a timesaving technique that allows the mass coating of perishable produce.

Kroner-Starke launched a range of native wheat-based starches, including organic and gluten-free, for clean label battered and breaded products.

Flo Chemical Corp. has recently provided solution in the form of Zein (a corn protein) for the search for clean label alternatives to glycerin for PepsiCo.



Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach & Methodology

3. Key Findings

4. Market Overview & Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

ABS Food Ingredients

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Ashland Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Codrico

DuPont

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Roquette

