Global Food Encapsulation Market Outlook to 2023: Innovation in Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Food Encapsulation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food encapsulation market is expected to record an estimated CAGR of 5.2%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Encapsulation is an important tool for improving the delivery of living cells and bioactive molecules into foods. Food-grade, biodegradable materials must be used for designing the protective shell of encapsulates and they must be efficient in forming a barrier between the internal phase and its surroundings. Microencapsulation of essential oil, like Omega 3 with sugar beet pectin is an alternative innovative encapsulating agent than the traditional one. Maintenance of the stability of encapsulated food, especially during packaging and processing, is a major hindrance for food encapsulation industries.

The high cost of encapsulation technology is the only factor that hinders the mass commercialization of food encapsulation. This has resulted in a few manufacturers retaining and following the traditional preservation techniques. Also, the technological advancements are yet to take traction, owing to the consumers not compromising on the quality, taste, and nutritional composition of products that were modified due to technological adaptations.

Dietary supplements such as vitamins, minerals, Omega 3, enzymes, etc. are growing owing to increase health awareness among consumers. Ingredients, which are difficult to gain through food, can be fulfilling through supplement to meet the dietary requirements. Asia pacific is the fastest growing market for supplements.

Sensient Technologies (U.S.) expanded its operations to South Africa by establishing the Sensient Colors business unit.

OMEGAWATER uses encapsulation technology to deliver omega-3s.

