Global Food Encapsulation Market Outlook to 2023: Innovation in Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global food encapsulation market is expected to record an estimated
CAGR of 5.2%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).
Encapsulation is an important tool for improving the delivery of living
cells and bioactive molecules into foods. Food-grade, biodegradable
materials must be used for designing the protective shell of
encapsulates and they must be efficient in forming a barrier between the
internal phase and its surroundings. Microencapsulation of essential
oil, like Omega 3 with sugar beet pectin is an alternative innovative
encapsulating agent than the traditional one. Maintenance of the
stability of encapsulated food, especially during packaging and
processing, is a major hindrance for food encapsulation industries.
The high cost of encapsulation technology is the only factor that
hinders the mass commercialization of food encapsulation. This has
resulted in a few manufacturers retaining and following the traditional
preservation techniques. Also, the technological advancements are yet to
take traction, owing to the consumers not compromising on the quality,
taste, and nutritional composition of products that were modified due to
technological adaptations.
Dietary supplements such as vitamins, minerals, Omega 3, enzymes, etc.
are growing owing to increase health awareness among consumers.
Ingredients, which are difficult to gain through food, can be fulfilling
through supplement to meet the dietary requirements. Asia pacific is the
fastest growing market for supplements.
Notable Market Developments
-
Sensient Technologies (U.S.) expanded its operations to South Africa
by establishing the Sensient Colors business unit.
-
OMEGAWATER uses encapsulation technology to deliver omega-3s.
