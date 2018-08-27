Global Food Enzymes Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.55% - Key Vendors are Amway, BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding, DowDuPont, DSM & Novozymes - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Food Enzymes Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food enzymes market to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Food Enzymes Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is capacity expansions and new plants. The global food enzymes market has been witnessing expansions in production capacities over the past 5-10 years. The food enzymes market in China and India has developed at a rapid pace with the continuous increase in production capacities by producers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from the beverage industry. The beverage industry is witnessing extensive use of food enzymes owing to their rapid use in the production of alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. The use of enzymes is crucial component in the brewing industry.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of substitutes. Emulsifiers exhibit similar characteristics and uses as food enzymes, thus poising a major challenge to the growth of the global food enzymes market as emulsifiers.

Key vendors

Amway

BASF

Chr. Hansen Holding

DowDuPont

DSM

Novozymes

Key Topics Covered:

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope Of The Report

03: Research Methodology

04: Market Landscape

05: Market Sizing

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Market Segmentation By Application

08: Market Segmentation By Product

09: Customer Landscape

10: Regional Landscape

11: Decision Framework

12: Drivers And Challenges

13: Market Trends

14: Vendor Landscape

15: Vendor Analysis

