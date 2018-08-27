Global Food Enzymes Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.55% - Key Vendors are Amway, BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding, DowDuPont, DSM & Novozymes - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global food enzymes market to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% during the
period 2018-2022.
Global Food Enzymes Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an
in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report
covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming
years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
One trend in the market is capacity expansions and new plants. The
global food enzymes market has been witnessing expansions in production
capacities over the past 5-10 years. The food enzymes market in China
and India has developed at a rapid pace with the continuous increase in
production capacities by producers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand
from the beverage industry. The beverage industry is witnessing
extensive use of food enzymes owing to their rapid use in the production
of alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. The use of enzymes is crucial
component in the brewing industry.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is
availability of substitutes. Emulsifiers exhibit similar characteristics
and uses as food enzymes, thus poising a major challenge to the growth
of the global food enzymes market as emulsifiers.
Key vendors
-
Amway
-
BASF
-
Chr. Hansen Holding
-
DowDuPont
-
DSM
-
Novozymes
Key Topics Covered:
01: Executive Summary
02: Scope Of The Report
03: Research Methodology
04: Market Landscape
05: Market Sizing
06: Five Forces Analysis
07: Market Segmentation By Application
08: Market Segmentation By Product
09: Customer Landscape
10: Regional Landscape
11: Decision Framework
12: Drivers And Challenges
13: Market Trends
14: Vendor Landscape
15: Vendor Analysis
