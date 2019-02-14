Global Forex and Fixed Income Roundup : Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering FX and Fixed Income. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

1858 ET - Sluggish exports of memory chips and petrochemicals forced South Korea's current account surplus to narrow sharply, hitting an 8-month low, in December, central bank data show. The weaker shipments dented the goods-account badly to let the overall current account narrow to $4.82 billion in the year's final month--down from November's $5.22 billion. Still, the country's balance of payment remained in the black for an 80th straight month. For the whole year, the current account surplus hit $76.41 billion--slightly up from $75.23 billion in 2017. (kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com; @kwanwoo)

1831 ET - RBA Gov. Lowe's parliamentary testimony next Friday, his first since August, could be more interesting than usual. The parliamentarians are usually outgunned by better-informed central-bank officials (there's rarely a contest), but there's a federal election coming (likely in May) and there is plenty at stake. The outcome could well have implications for the property market given the opposition Labor party has campaigned on changing the tax treatment around property investment. Some warn that could be a disaster. It's likely Lowe will be grilled on the potential for the tax changes to further weaken what is already a rapidly retreating housing market. (james.glynn@wsj.com; Twitter @JamesGlynnWSJ)

1757 ET - The minutes to the RBA's February meeting will be published next week, and there is a question over what they will indicate. The Governor's statement that followed the rates-on-hold policy decision on Feb. 5 gave no hint that a shift in policy stance was afoot. Still, RBA Gov. Philip Lowe confirmed that a more neutral stance had been adopted in a speech to the media on Feb 6. So its possible the minutes will be benign, confusing the market somewhat. Deutsche Bank says the minutes may offer some valuable insights into how the RBA judged its assessment as having changed, and how they intended to convey it. (james.glynn@wsj.com; @JamesGlynnWSJ)

1749 ET - With the RBA signaling its growing discomfort about the economic outlook, economic data has just got a lot more important. 4Q wage price index is due Wednesday next week and employment for January are due Thursday. Markets will be jumpy, especially if the unemployment rises and employment falls. The RBA has hitched its policy wagon to the job market, so any signal that the wheels are coming off hiring will see the Aussie dollar fall sharply. (james.glynn@wsj.com; @JamesGlynnWSJ)

1601 ET - Cropland values held steady in the heart of the Farm Belt in 2018 thanks to another year of bumper crops, said the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Adjusting for inflation, however, the bank--which includes states like Illinois and Iowa--said farmland values saw their fifth straight year of declines, the longest slump since the 1980s. Financial conditions weakened in 4Q, with 6.6% of farm loans in the region having "major" or "severe" repayment problems, the largest share in two decades. "The rising interest rate environment is beginning to cause repayment problems," said an Iowa lender. The Fed says average interest rates on different types of farm loans had risen to levels not seen since 2010 or 2011. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

1153 ET - Data earlier showed that U.K. annual CPI inflation fell to 1.8% in January, below the Bank of England's 2% target for the first time in two years, and HSBC expects sub-2% rates throughout most of this year. It cuts its year-end CPI forecast to 1.7% from 1.8% and continues to expect 1.9% by the end of 2020. "Most of the inflationary impacts of sterling and energy price rises [...] have come off. So the outlook will mostly depend on underlying domestic price pressures, which we think are set to remain subdued," it says. HSBC doesn't expect the BOE to raise rates this year or the next due to subdued inflation and Brexit uncertainty. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

1054 ET - S&P expects the US trailing-12-month speculative-grade corporate default rate to reach 3.1% by December, up from 2.4% at year-end 2018. That would be on par with 3.1% at year-end 2017. "In our optimistic scenario, we expect the default rate to fall to 2.3% in 2019, and in our pessimistic scenario, we expect the default rate to finish at 4.2%," says Diane Vazza, head of S&P Global Fixed Income Research. "With the credit cycle having now likely taken a turn toward more restrictive conditions, multiple geopolitical stressors and their potential outcomes are coming to the fore. Chief among these are US-China trade talks, the upcoming Brexit deadline, and a possible resumption of the US government shutdown," S&P says. (michael.dabaie@wsj.com)

1050 ET - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board fund will continue to invest "steadily and prudently" in China, although it is "alive to any potential emerging risks," CEO Mark Machin tells WSJ. Despite tensions stemming from China-US trade negotiations and the Chinese government's anger over Canada's extradition arrest of a senior Huawei executive on behalf of the United States, Machin says there are investment opportunities in the Asian country for "patient long term investors." CPPIB is Canada's largest pension fund with C$368.5B of net assets, of which about 8% are invested in China. (jacquie.mcnish@wsj.com)

1049 ET - The unexpected slump in December's retail sales signals the economy entered 2019 with less momentum than experts had anticipated, says Michael Pearce, senior US economist at Capital Economics. "That doesn't mean the economy is falling into recession... but with the producer price data suggesting inflationary pressures remain contained, it strengthens the case for the Fed to remain 'patient' in the months ahead," Pearce says. December retail sales fell 1.2% month over month. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

1001 ET - All eyes are on US farmland values as a slump in the agricultural economy extends into a sixth year. Prices for cropland in the Kansas City Fed district--which includes states like Kansas and Nebraska--declined 3% in 4Q versus year-ago levels, while prices rose by a similar amount in the St. Louis region, which includes parts of Illinois and Indiana. Kansas City has seen lower demand for land by farmers, as well as an uptick in land sales in Kansas and Nebraska. "If the supply of farmland were to continue to increase in 2019, farmland values could be less stable," the Fed said. Agricultural land values have held up better during this downturn than during the 1980s farm crisis, though economists are closely monitoring risks to farm real estate markets. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)