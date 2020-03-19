Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Forging Market 2020-2024 | Advantages of Forging over Other Fabrication Techniques to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 06:31am EDT

The forging market is expected to grow by 14.14 million tons during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005293/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Forging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Forging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advantage of forging over other fabrication techniques is a major factor driving the market's growth. Forging results in the modification of internal gains metals. Under controlled conditions, the heated metal changes mechanically to make the desired products, which have uniform grain size and flow characteristics. This leads to the refinement of the forged metal and reduces its porosity. As a result, the final product obtained possesses superior mechanical and metallurgical properties as well as improved directional strength. Additionally, forged arts have improved structural integrity, which ensures optimum performance by part or component under field conditions. It is believed that forged parts can sustain any load, stress, or impact. Forging makes the metal tough, ductile, and capable of withstanding fatigue while also imparts uniformity to the grain flow.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40551

As per Technavio, the developments in robotics to enhance forging operations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Forging Market: Developments in Robotics to Enhance Forging Operations

Forging techniques for manufacturing components and parts are extensively used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and medical. Automation is a key factor in achieving high productivity while also ensuring flexibility in lot sizes. Automation in the forging industry enables quick changeover between batches, enhances the volume of production, and results in improved manufacturing tolerances and improved product quality. Thus, recent advances in robotics have resulted in several benefits for designers of high-volume forging lines. Collision resistance is one such detailing, where robots use sensors to interact with other machines to avoid the possibility of contact while handling the workpiece. The sensors fitted in the robots allow them to eliminate the possibility of crashing with the other moving parts in the production process. Thus, the developments in robotics to enhance forging operations is expected to drive the growth of the market.

"The integration of IoT with forging technology and the advent of new hybrid forging techniques will have a positive impact on the growth of the forging market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Forging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the forging market by product (closed die forging, open die forging and seamless rings), end-user (automotive and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the forging market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the strong growth in the production of automobiles.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product segmentation

  • Closed die forging
  • Open die forging
  • Seamless rings

End-user segmentation

  • Automotive
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aBURLINGTON STORES, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aNOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS : to Hold 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call on March 26, 2020
BU
06:50aDOLLAR GENERAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:50aACCENTURE PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:50aSEB postpones the AGM until a later date
GL
06:50aDALDRUP & SÖHNE AG : Josef Daldrup resigns from the board
EQ
06:48aABN AMRO announces support measures for clients in response to impact of coronavirus
GL
06:47aCONTINENTAL RESOURCES : Announces Revised 2020 Capital Budget Of $1.2 Billion And Provides Operational Update
PU
06:47aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : ECB announces 750 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP)
PU
06:47aGRAINGER WW : 2020 Proxy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4Airline industry turmoil deepens as coronavirus pain spreads
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group