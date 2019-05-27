Global Frozen Vegetables Market 2019-2023 | Growing Restaurant and Food Service Industry to Boost the Market | Technavio

A new market research study by Technavio on the global
frozen vegetable market projects the market to grow at a
CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023. This research report
provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue, top
drivers, and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights
and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005124/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global frozen vegetables market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Growing restaurant and food service industry
Fast food restaurants, school and hospital cafeterias, catering
operations, and many other food service formats, which commonly use
frozen vegetables, are becoming popular. The reason for the preference
for frozen vegetables over fresh vegetables is that they can be
preserved or stored in the refrigerator for a longer period. Moreover,
they can also be used in the required quantity, which reduces the
wastage of vegetables. Over recent years, the restaurant and food
service industry has registered strong growth, which will lead to market
growth over the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Technological developments
In recent years, several technological innovations have been taking
place in the global frozen vegetables market. Dehydrofreezing is one
such technological innovation for preserving vegetables, which uses both
drying and freezing together. In this process, the vegetables first
undergo dehydration to ensure a favorable moisture content, followed by
freezing at a particular temperature. Individually quick-frozen (IQF) is
another method that is used for freezing vegetables quickly, where each
vegetable is frozen. This method of freezing individual vegetables is
used to achieve a high-quality, natural-looking product. Some of the
other innovative methods used for freezing vegetables are blast
freezing, plate freezing, belt-tunnel freezing, fluidized-bed freezing,
and cryogenic freezing. These technological innovations have enabled
manufacturers to extend the life of the product by 10-12 months from the
date of processing. Therefore, advances in freezing technology will have
a positive impact on the growth of the frozen vegetables industry during
the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Technological advancements
have led to the availability of frozen vegetables during the off-season.
Increased off-season production of vegetables domestically, as well as
imports of frozen vegetables, offer consumers increased availability and
more varieties of vegetables. Thus, the availability of frozen
vegetables during the off-season is driving the growth of the global
frozen vegetables market.”
The negative perception among consumers about frozen vegetables
Many people have a negative perception of frozen vegetables; they
consider frozen vegetables to be lacking the necessary vitamins and
nutrition as they are preserved for a long time. To overcome these
challenges and to make end-consumers aware of the nutritional benefits
of frozen vegetables, frozen vegetables processing companies are
specifying the dietary details on the product packaging label. Consumers
are also of the view that frozen food is of lower quality than fresh
food. However, this perception is changing due to the advances in
freezing technology. Hence, with greater awareness and better product
promotion, the global frozen vegetables market is expected to overcome
the issue of negative consumer perception and witness market growth.
Top players in the global frozen vegetables market:
-
B&G Foods, Inc.
-
Conagra Brands, Inc.
-
General Mills, Inc.
-
Greenyard NV
-
The Kraft Heinz Co.
Some of the key topics covered in the global
frozen vegetables market include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It
provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with
actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and
design effective strategies to optimize their market position.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive
report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800
technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists
of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500
companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive
coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps
companies to assess their competitive position within changing market
scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005124/en/