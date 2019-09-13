Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global fruits and vegetable coatings market size is poised to reach USD 260.8 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

The market is driven by the increase in post-harvest fruits and vegetable losses. In addition, the benefits offered by fruit and vegetable coatings are anticipated to boost the demand for fruits and vegetables coatings during the forecast period.

Post-harvest losses are one of the major concerns in the fruits and vegetable markets across the world. This negatively impacts the profitability of farming vendors and farmers. One of the major reasons for the post-harvest losses is the spread of post-harvest diseases due to pathogen activities among fruits and vegetables. This is increasing the demand for effective post-harvest pest control solutions such as the application of fruit and vegetable coatings. These coatings can prevent oxidation, moisture transfer, and pathogen growth in fruits and vegetables. Thus, the increasing post-harvest loss of fruits and vegetables will drive the growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings market during the forecast period.

The demand for fruits and vegetable coatings is also increasing due to their nutritional value. They are rich in essential minerals, vitamins, dietary fibers, antioxidants, bioflavonoids, and other essential compounds. Furthermore, edible coating is an effective and ideal method for post-harvest preservation of fruits and vegetables. Fruit and vegetable coatings also help in maintaining texture, color, appearance, flavor, and ensure micro safety of fruits and vegetables. As a result, the adoption of fruit and vegetable coatings is expected to increase, which will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.

Fomesa Fruitech SLU

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Fruits Coatings

Vegetables Coatings

Key Regions for the Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

